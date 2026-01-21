The Kodak FunSaver hits its lowest price ever, and it’s still a party classic
£18.99 for film memories: the Kodak FunSaver at its cheapest yet
The Kodak Single Use FunSaver Camera with Flash has quietly dropped to its lowest-ever price, now just £18.80, and while the saving is only a modest £2.19, the appeal of this little yellow camera goes far beyond the discount. It’s one of those products that taps straight into nostalgia, offering a simple, no-fuss way to capture moments without screens, menus, or distractions.
The Kodak Single Use FunSaver Camera with Flash is a simple, no-nonsense way to capture genuine moments on 35mm film, delivering classic analogue vibes without the distractions of modern tech from Kodak.
;There’s something refreshing about picking up a camera that does just one thing. You get 27 exposures of classic 35mm film, a built-in flash for low light, and the freedom to shoot without worrying about batteries, chargers, or memory cards. In an age where everything is instant and disposable in a digital sense, this feels deliberately slow and charming.
For holidays, the FunSaver makes a lot of sense. It’s lightweight, cheap enough not to worry about, and ideal for beach days, city breaks, or nights out when you don’t want to risk your phone or main camera. You can toss it in a bag, hand it to a friend, or leave it on the table at a party and let everyone have a go.
That party-friendly vibe is where this camera really shines. The retro look alone makes it a talking point, and the results often feel more honest and fun than perfectly clean smartphone images. Expect grain, flash-heavy shots, and the occasional surprise frame, which is very much part of the appeal.
While £2 off won’t set pulses racing, £18.80 feels like a fair price for a slice of analogue fun, especially from a brand like Kodak that has defined so much of photographic history. You’re not buying technical excellence here, you’re buying an experience and a set of memories you won’t see until the film is developed.
If you’re heading away, planning a party, or just fancy stepping away from digital for a bit, this is an easy, low-risk way to do it. The FunSaver isn’t about perfection; it’s about moments, and at this price, it’s hard to argue against throwing one into your basket.
