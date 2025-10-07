"I used to think these were the worst deal on security cameras, but now I think they might be the best." Great Ring deals
I used to be obsessed with avoiding subscription costs, but I've learned that Ring cameras might be cheap and secure – if you get them on Prime day!
Amazon's deal days – like Prime Day and Big Deal Day – are a brilliant opportunity to snap up cheap, high quality security cameras from Ring and Blink – both companies owned by Amazon. I used to be very skeptical about them because of their ongoing costs, but now I live with my fiancée – who has used Ring for some time – and I've found the system reliable and easy-to-use. Add in the bargain prices for an Amazon event and why spend more?
Remotely control the direction of this camera from anywhere in the world using the app, panning and tilting it to see your pet's movements or check out an entire space. Use the microphone and speaker inside for two-way talk, and the night vision to see clearly at night. Works with Alexa.
If you're getting started with cameras for the first time, you need to know that there is a distinction between the best indoor security cameras and the best outdoor security cameras – indoor ones tend to be cheaper but not as waterproof!
Ring cameras (and other indoor brands) also often include physical features for indoor cameras like privacy guards to cover the lens and disable the microphone and speaker, and
Ring, a brand Amazon owns, has also started producing higher resolution cameras which record in 2K as opposed to 1080P – this is not the massive improvement that 4K is, but enough to improve clarity at times when you might be looking to check a license plate.
- 🇺🇸 Pre-Order 2K Ring Indoor Camera for $59.99 from Amazon
- 🇺🇸 Order 1080P Ring Indoor camera for
$49.99$24.99 from Amazon
My advice, though, if you are not certain about the technology, is that you can try it out for little more than the cost of a really good milkshake, including a 30-day trial of the online features which really set Ring apart.
If you just want an idea how it all works, why not try it out for $25? The main reason why not is that now is actually a really good time to invest in the whole system because a lot of Ring's devices are heavily discounted for Amazon's big sale event and the prices have always gone back up after these events in the past.
