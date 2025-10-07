My personal favourite subscription-free security camera system gets a massive Prime deal...
If you don't like paying a monthly fee for security (and who does) then you want a massive discount on the up-fronts. This Prime Day you can have it...
There are two good types of deal to be had on the security cameras. There are discounts which bring the overall lifetime cost down, and there are deals which bring the initial cost down and reduce the spend on subscriptions.
This is 🎉 party time for people like me because there is no ongoing subscription, just 4K cameras and a base station you connect to your home network so you can get all the benefits of remote access using your existing wi-fi setup. Brilliant and, despite costing a bit more at first, cheaper in the long run despite the high-spec cameras.
This system brings all the advantages of traditional 'CCTV' – in which you have the storage device in your home, so control the data – and combines it with the advantages of an app-based device you can control with your phone. Add in solar panels to help top the camera batteries up (though these do depend a bit on location) and you've got one of the best systems there is. (If you want a bargain, also check the S330 – its predecessor – which manages most of these tricks and can be found for even less)
🎥 4K
✅ NO ongonig costs | ✅ High resolution
Even better, because of Prime Day, the price is dramatically lower than usual. If you are comparing costs against a subscription alternative, you'll be in profit about a year and a half sooner!
Another issue with installing cameras can be running cables, but if you're able to make sure that they get at least one hour of sunlight a day then that should be enough to top up the internal batteries thanks to the built-in solar panels on the top. That saves a lot of drilling through walls and running cables.
Apple users will be especially pleased that eufy has considered them too, and the home base is not only compatible with up to 16TB of on-board storage (it comes with 16GB to get you started), but technologies including Apple's HomeKit.
I have tested the eufyCam system for many many months and been impressed with both the length of the battery life (though, trust me, it is worth positioning it somewhere it gets direct sun – I put mine under a gutter in London, UK).
The system can be extended with other cameras and a doorbell camera if you choose, too, and the doorbell camera is also discounted on Amazon for Prime:
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
