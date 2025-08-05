The retro look is in high demand among compact cameras – but nothing is quite as retro as cameras that use real film – and analog photography brand Lomography is back with its latest film camera. The LomoApparat 21mm Alexanderplatz Edition is a compact 35mm film camera that comes bundled with accessories that are designed for experimenting.

The LomoApparat is a point-and-shoot film camera with a wide-angle 21mm lens. The new Alexanderplatz edition outfits the camera with a look inspired by the Alexanderplatz square in Berlin, including a textured wrap and a metallic silver and black geometric print design.

The new look refreshes the 35mm film camera. The LomoApparat is designed largely as a point-and-shoot. The aperture is fixed, and the shutter speed is usually at 1/100. But, there is an option to shoot longer bulb exposures, while the camera also has a double exposure mode for creative experimenting.

Experimenting is really what the LomoAppart series is all about, as evidenced by the range of unusual accessories that come bundled with the camera. The camera includes both a kaleidoscope and splitzer filters, plus a close-up attachment. Further creative experimentation can be had with the gel slider that gives the flash color. And that’s not including the creative flexibility of choosing which film to load inside.

(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography calls the LomoApparat Alexanderplatz a camera for rule breakers. “Diving headfirst into the unfiltered energy and storied Strasse of Berlin, the new LomoApparat Alexanderplatz is made for the fearless, the wanderers, and the rule-breakers. An analogue companion for every adventure, this rebellious little camera is ready to capture the unapologetic energy of life on 35 mm film,” the company wrote in a press release.

After previously launching the camera in the UK earlier this year, the new film point-and-shoot officially opened for pre-orders in the US this week.

The Lomography LomoAppart Alexanderplatz is available for pre-order in the US for $99 and is available in stock in the UK for £99 and Australia for AU$139.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best film cameras or the best 35mm film.