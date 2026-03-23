Many photographers still love their DSLR cameras, and I think I know why

I wrote recently about why digital SLRs could be due a comeback, if indeed they ever conclusively went away.

Reader replies were divided between those in agreement and those calling the idea idiotic. DSLRs clearly remains a topic – and format – in which folks are deeply invested.

That didn’t surprise me, as millions were sold to photographers over the past 25 years. In fact, it’s more than you might think. Official CIPA figures put global DSLR sales at around 100 million – and a good number of these are still being used by their owners.

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Ironically, at the peak of DSLR popularity – the early 2010s – the camera industry was already introducing mirrorless cameras. In hindsight, then, it isn’t all that surprising that there was some initial resistance to mirrorless. Especially from professionals who had invested thousands into DSLR camera systems.

Pros typically voiced concern about how smaller camera bodies and lenses might make them appear amateurish when they rocked up to photograph paying clients. The image of a working photographer back then was someone who turned up with big, expensive-looking gear and glass. Some of that mindset still exists today.

The counter argument has always been that clients are paying for the photographer’s expertise – and shouldn’t concern themselves with whatever kit is in use.

So, if gear comes second to ideas and personal vision,why is there still a lot of residual love for the DSLR?

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Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that when, starting in 2008, Panasonic, Olympus, and then Sony began to introduce mirrorless models, the ‘big two’ of Canon and Nikon clung onto the DSLR for the longest time, seemingly waiting to see if mirrorless caught on.

A tipping point was reached when Nikon introduced the consumer-targeted Nikon 1 system in 2011, subsequently replaced in 2018 by Nikon Z, with Canon introducing the short-lived EOS M in 2012 before getting serious with EOS R in 2018. Appearing to have since put all their eggs in the basket marked ‘mirrorless’, neither has announced a new DSLR since 2020.

That leaves Pentax, hardly the format’s biggest player, as the current last man standing when it comes to developing new DSLRs. Even then, its own K-Mount full frame and APS-C releases have slowed of late.

A format once so big and popular doesn’t just go away overnight, however. There’s still a big market for DSLRs, particularly among students learning the basics of photography – albeit one increasingly catered to via second-hand.

The truth is, some of us just love a ruggedly built camera, with a decent-sized grip, impressive battery life, the ‘purity’ of an optical viewfinder rather than mirrorless’ EVF, plus a system supported by thousands of existing vintage lenses and accessories that can now be snapped up for a bargain.

After all, it doesn’t need to be a something akin to a divisive Beatles vs Stones, Oasis vs Blur, or Remainers vs Brexiteers debate when it comes to DSLR vs Mirrorless.

There’s nothing to say we can’t use and enjoy shooting with both. Which is exactly what I do.

You decide - check out our guides to the best DSLRs you can still buy, and to the best mirrorless cameras in 2026