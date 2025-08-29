Nearly 10 years in, the Nikon D500 is THE budget DSLR for sports and wildlife photography

For the price, the Nikon D500 just might be the best DSLR Nikon has ever made

In our review in 2018, we called the Nikon D500 "a dream camera" – and even then, some were saying that DSLRs were on their way out. Fast-forward to 2025 and the mirrorless wave has only grown stronger, reshaping the camera market from top to bottom.

But even as tech moves on, the Nikon D500 refuses to die. Nearly a decade since its launch, Nikon's APS-C flagship is still quietly doing what it does best: delivering pro-level performance, reliability and an unmistakably classic shooting experience.

Launched in January 2016 alongside the full-frame Nikon D5, the Nikon D500 was designed to be its APS-C counterpart with much of the same DNA backed in. With a 20.9MP DX-format sensor and the Expeed 5 processor under the hood, it brought power and finesse to a smaller form factor.

At launch, it was a serious investment of $2,000 / £1,729 / AU$3,500. But today, thanks to second-hand retailers like MPB, you can find it for $424-959 / £424-769 / AU$900-1,400, depending on condition. And at that price, you're getting a camera that still punches well above its weight.

Yes, mirrorless cameras have pushed boundaries of what's possible: in-body stabilization, intelligent eye-tracking and lighter, more compact builds are undeniably appealing. But there's a reason that some photographers – especially those shooting wildlife, sports, or action – still cling tightly to their D500. It's about trust. Tactility. That satisfying click of a mechanical shutter and the direct clarity of an optical viewfinder.

What keeps the Nikon D500 relevant in 2025 is its sheer capability. It's fast: 10 frames per second with a buffer that holds up to 200 RAW files, provided you pair it with a fast XQD or CFexpress card. The 153-point autofocus system, borrowed from the D5, remains outstanding – especially when paired with long lenses in the field. For birders and sports shooters, it still holds its own, tracking subjects with precision that even beats some newer models like the Canon EOS R7 or Sony A6700 in erratic, low-contrast situations.

While those mirrorless cameras boast impressive AI-driven eye detection and subject recognition, they can occasionally struggle with fast lateral movement across the frame – something the D500's wide, phase-detect AF coverage in the viewfinder handles with a level of confidence that's hard to beat.

Designed as the DX-format flagship DSLR, and successor to the D300S, the Nikon D500 gives wildlife shooters extra reach with its 1.5x crop factor – turning a 500mm lens into a 750mm equivalent for capturing distant subjects (Image credit: Nikon)

Its build quality is another lasting strength. Weather-sealed and made of magnesium alloy, the Nikon D500 feels like it could outlast the apocalypse. The controls are intuitive, the grip is reassuring and its battery life puts most mirrorless rivals to shame – especially when compared to options like the Fujifilm Z-T5 or Nikon Z50 II, which often require battery swaps during a long day of shooting.

The Nikon D500 easily powers through 1,200+ shots on a single charge (CIPA-rated), while many mirrorless systems average around 300-500 depending on usage. And in a world of ever-shrinking bodies and fiddly touchscreen menus, the D500 feels gloriously solid – like a real camera in your hands.

Image quality, too, holds up remarkably well. Thanks to that Expeed 5 processor, high ISO performance is solid, even up to ISO 6400 and beyond. And if you're already invested in the F-mount ecosystem of Nikon lenses for DSLRs, the D500 gives you instant access to a treasure trove of glass – without any adapters or compromises.

The D500 has two card slots: one for SD cards, and the other one for the faster XQD format (Image credit: Nikon)

Of course, it's not without its caveats. There's no in-body stabilization, and Live View autofocus for video work is sluggish by modern standards. The 4K video, while decent, is cropped and lacks the finesse of today's hybrid mirrorless options. The D500 was officially discontinued in 2022 but still, for many photographers, none of these are deal-breakers.

So, the Nikon D500 isn't dead. Not even close. It's just entered a new phase of life – as a dependable, affordable, pro-grade DSLR that still deserves a place in your bag. However, if you're after a mirrorless sibling with similar DNA, look to Nikon's Z50 II (APS-C), Z5 II (full-frame), or even the powerhouse Z8 (full-frame).

But if you're craving a true DSLR experience and a budget wildlife or sports camera, the Nikon D500 might be exactly what you didn't know you were still looking for.

