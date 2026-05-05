This photographer took huge "leap of faith" to build a bespoke underwater studio in the grounds of her Australian home

Sometimes the quest to perfect a photographic technique can become a consuming passion that drives the quest for perfection. Tamara Dean’s has already achieved great things with her various series of underwater photographs, but this is an environment that is often unpredictable and the conditions are hard to manage. Yes, Tamara has proved it’s possible to achieve great results even when nature isn’t cooperating, but the physical challenges could be compromising, and so she began to think about creating a custom-made location for her underwater photography projects where she would have a lot more control over key elements such as the characteristics of the water. She needed a swimming pool, but a very special type of swimming pool that would serve as a unique underwater studio.

This is where a company called Naked Pools came into the picture. It specializes in designing and building custom freshwater swimming pools. It’s also developed advanced sanitization systems for these pools, eliminating the need for large amounts of chlorine, other chemicals, or salt. Notably, Naked Pools claims its system uses less chlorine than tap water, which also has environmental benefits. From a photography point of view, fresh water has significantly better clarity and is also easier on the skin and eyes, which is an important consideration when models have to spend long periods in the pool.

“My art looks at how we interact with nature,” Tamara explains. “So, when I’m doing a photo shoot, I need my models to be in the water for anywhere between one and three hours at a time, and it’s important to me that the water is comfortable, and their connection with the environment feels natural.

Article continues below

“I chose a freshwater system because it’s so gentle on your eyes I feel like I can swim with my eyes open, which is really important for me. It’s also just got such a beautiful feel on the skin.”

Naked Pools co-founder and co-owner Darren Milne notes, “Our system combines advanced digital controls with a carefully designed electrode assembly to keep the water crystal clear. It’s perfect for everyday swimmers who want a pristine, low-chemical pool, and for artists like Tamara who need the clarity and quality of the water to create striking, immersive images.”

Tamara adds, “I live in an environment where we live on rainwater, so I am pretty sensitive to the smell and the taste of chlorine and chemicals. Having a pool with a freshwater system that has less chlorine than tap water fits beautifully into the way that I choose to live my life.

“When I look around my property, I’m completely surrounded by the most amazing natural environment, and so the fluidity between the environment I’m standing within and the water environment that I’m photographing in has a really lovely synchronicity.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A special viewing window – 1x3 metres in size – was installed at the deep end of Tamara's pool to help with her photography (Image credit: Tamara Dean)

Unlocking Potential

Essentially, it was the desire to more fully explore her creative ideas and underwater projects that convinced Tamara to take the big step of building a dedicated swimming pool.

“Prior to installing the pool, I created a series titled Endangered, working in the waters of the Great Barrier Reef and Jervis Bay. That body of work revealed the potential for exploring new ways of representing the figure within the landscape through an underwater lens. The underwater studio ultimately unlocked what was to come. Before this, I had limited control over both my positioning and the conditions I was photographing in. The pool offered a level of control and consistency that wasn’t previously possible, and it remains a space that continues to inspire and delight me when creating new work.”

As her pool had to do more than just be a place to swim, Tamara had some very specific requirements for its design, particularly in terms of how it had to work for her photography.

“There were several key design requirements. Firstly, as noted earlier, I needed water that was gentle on both the eyes and skin, so my models could remain comfortable for long periods of time. And I needed a system that was easy to manage, as I am the one in my household who looks after the pool maintenance. The Naked Pools freshwater system has proved ideal for all this.

“I also needed the ability to carefully regulate the water temperature. Keeping it at, or just above, 30°C (86°F) allows my models to spend extended periods in and under the water without discomfort. In terms of scale, the pool was built to 4x12 metres, with a depth of two metres at the deep end, giving the models space to move freely. A special viewing window – 1x3 metres in size – was also installed at the deep end, enabling me to work from outside the pool and still maintain full control over my camera equipment.”

Seeing Clearly

Shot with a Fujifilm GFX100S with GF 63mm f/2.8. 1/250sec at f/3.2, ISO500 (Image credit: Tamara Dean)

The construction started with excavating quite a way into the hill in which the pool was to be sited. This was followed by the installation of the plumbing, filtration and heating systems, which were done before the concrete shell was poured. Then the acrylic viewing window was lowered into position, and finally the pool surfacing and tiling were completed.

Not surprisingly, there were some special requirements for the clear end, not just in terms of strength and safety, but also the clarity needed for photography?

“On professional advice,” Tamara comments, “we opted for acrylic rather than glass as it offers superior optical clarity for shooting through. The window is also extremely thick in order to withstand the significant water pressure, ensuring both safety and image quality.”

Obviously, a key aspect of Tamara’s pool studio is that it allows her to photograph her subjects from the outside the pool rather than shooting underwater with all the additional considerations that that brings.

“My preference is to photograph through the window,” she states. “I find working with underwater camera housings quite limiting in terms of camera functionality… from setting up the camera to responding to changes in light and focus. Shooting from outside the pool also allows me to review images easily, make adjustments, and communicate more clearly with my models. I’ve yet to find an underwater housing system that makes these processes seamless.”

Another plus of her custom pool is that it works well when shooting with natural lighting.

“I mostly work with natural light,” she says. “When I want to sculpt or control it, I block light strategically using large sheets of black material.”

Maintaining the clarity and cleanliness of the water over time is also extremely important, and even more so as Tamara needed a low-maintenance pool.

“The Naked Pools freshwater system has proved to be ideal for my practice because it produces incredibly clear water without relying on chlorine, lots of salt, or any added minerals. Consequently, the water feels very soft and natural, more like swimming in a freshwater environment than a conventional pool, which makes a huge difference for both comfort and image quality.

“From a photographic point-of-view, the clarity is key. The system keeps the water consistently clean and optically clear, which is essential when I’m shooting through the window. Ultimately, it removes a lot of variables and lets the water support the work, rather than becoming something I have to work around.”

Leap Of Faith

Tamara shooting with her Fujifilm GFX100S at her specially-installed swimming pool (Image credit: Tamara Dean)

Although she’s essentially shooting in daylight, Tamara notes that there are still some specific camera adjustments to consider when photographing into her pool.

“I always adjust my color settings when shooting underwater to counteract the aqua cast. Water also alters perspective, so there’s some trial and error involved in positioning objects, people, and backdrops. Exposure is adjusted as I would in any situation where the light is changing, it’s a familiar variable to manage. All of these decisions are made by eye while shooting through the window.

“I tend to mostly work with only two lenses on my Fujifilm GFX100S medium format camera – the GF45mm f/2.8 and the GF63mm f/2.8 primes. Both allow me to best capture the physical dimensions of the space, as well as the relationships between the figures and objects within it.”

You won’t at all be surprised to learn that Tamara’s custom pool studio represents a significant investment. But she’s absolutely sure that the advantages and conveniences – not to mention the increased scope for her to pursue her underwater photography projects – will make it worthwhile over the long term.

“It was definitely a major investment and a leap of faith,” she concludes. “My hope was that it would open up new ways of exploring the effects of shooting underwater within my practice. And here it has exceeded all my expectations, and I continue to love the endless creative possibilities it offers.

“When the team at Naked Pools approached me about collaborating with them on a campaign, it seemed a natural fit. I’ve loved working with their freshwater system and truly am the biggest supporter of their product, so getting the opportunity to work with them to show others just how special swimming in a freshwater pool feels was a no-brainer. ”

To see more of Tamara Dean’s photography visit www.tamaradean.com.au

For more information about Naked freshwater pools visit naked-pools.com