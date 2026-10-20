Japanese stores are listing one of the cheapest-ever full-frame mirrorless cameras as discontinued

The Nikon Z5 is one of the most affordable full-frame cameras on the market, but it might not be around for long

Nikon has begun to discontinue the Nikon Z5. That’s according to Japanese news outlet Asobinet, which has reported that camera retailers have listed the full-frame mirrorless camera as discontinued. As it stands, US, UK and Australian markets have not been affected, with the camera still available for purchase and in stock across corresponding Nikon stores.

Like all Nikon Z-Series cameras, the Z5 boasts great build quality, it's even weather sealed (Image credit: Adam Waring/Mike Harris)

What would appear to be the beginning of the end for the Nikon Z5 comes just a year and a half after the announcement of the technically superior Nikon Z5II. The Nikon Z5 launched back in July 2020, and although this first-generation Z-Series camera lacks the processing power, whip-fast AF system, and video capabilities of later offerings, its often heavily discounted pricing has made it far and away the cheapest entry point in Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless system.

It’s perhaps no coincidence, then, that Nikon waited until the release of the Nikon Z5IIC, announced just last month, to begin winding down the Nikon Z5. The Nikon Z5IIC retails for just $1399.95 / £1,349 / AU$2,399. Once the Nikon Z5 is gone for good, the Z5IIC will be Nikon’s cheapest full-frame mirrorless offering.

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Is the Nikon Z5 still worth it?

The Nikon Z5's biggest draw is its affordability and that gorgeous full-frame sensor (Image credit: Adam Waring/Mike Harris)

If you’re minded to clean up any remaining stock or perhaps even take advantage of a very good used deal, the Nikon Z5 is still a camera that I highly recommend for the right person. If you’re a stills-first photographer who doesn’t need blistering burst speeds, whip-fast AI, and a high-resolution sensor, but wants to get your foot in the full-frame door, it’s still a great camera.

All of Nikon’s Z-Series cameras produce top-quality JPEG and RAW files, and the Nikon Z5 is no different. It also gives you access to the coveted Z system via Nikon’s huge collection of Z series lenses. With all that said, I wouldn’t personally buy the Nikon Z5 at full price. I’d be minded to look for a good deal or used model.

At full price, it’s not all that far off the Nikon Z5IIC. And while the lack of an EVF will be a dealbreaker for some, this latest addition to Nikon’s lineup boasts far better specs. Another alternative, if you’re not married to full-frame, would be the Nikon Z50 II. It has a smaller APS-C sensor, but with a far superior spec sheet.

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