Japanese stores are listing one of the cheapest-ever full-frame mirrorless cameras as discontinued
The Nikon Z5’s lifespan could be coming to an end, with Japanese stores calling time on this first-gen, full–frame mirrorless camera
Nikon has begun to discontinue the Nikon Z5. That’s according to Japanese news outlet Asobinet, which has reported that camera retailers have listed the full-frame mirrorless camera as discontinued. As it stands, US, UK and Australian markets have not been affected, with the camera still available for purchase and in stock across corresponding Nikon stores.
What would appear to be the beginning of the end for the Nikon Z5 comes just a year and a half after the announcement of the technically superior Nikon Z5II. The Nikon Z5 launched back in July 2020, and although this first-generation Z-Series camera lacks the processing power, whip-fast AF system, and video capabilities of later offerings, its often heavily discounted pricing has made it far and away the cheapest entry point in Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless system.
It’s perhaps no coincidence, then, that Nikon waited until the release of the Nikon Z5IIC, announced just last month, to begin winding down the Nikon Z5. The Nikon Z5IIC retails for just $1399.95 / £1,349 / AU$2,399. Once the Nikon Z5 is gone for good, the Z5IIC will be Nikon’s cheapest full-frame mirrorless offering.
Is the Nikon Z5 still worth it?
If you’re minded to clean up any remaining stock or perhaps even take advantage of a very good used deal, the Nikon Z5 is still a camera that I highly recommend for the right person. If you’re a stills-first photographer who doesn’t need blistering burst speeds, whip-fast AI, and a high-resolution sensor, but wants to get your foot in the full-frame door, it’s still a great camera.
All of Nikon’s Z-Series cameras produce top-quality JPEG and RAW files, and the Nikon Z5 is no different. It also gives you access to the coveted Z system via Nikon’s huge collection of Z series lenses. With all that said, I wouldn’t personally buy the Nikon Z5 at full price. I’d be minded to look for a good deal or used model.
At full price, it’s not all that far off the Nikon Z5IIC. And while the lack of an EVF will be a dealbreaker for some, this latest addition to Nikon’s lineup boasts far better specs. Another alternative, if you’re not married to full-frame, would be the Nikon Z50 II. It has a smaller APS-C sensor, but with a far superior spec sheet.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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