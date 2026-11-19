I've been keeping a close eye on Nikon's Black Friday deals, and this latest offer on the Nikon Z8 might just be one of the best I've seen so far.

Right now, B&H has slashed the price of the Nikon Z8 to just $3,196.95, down from its usual $4,296.95. That's a massive $1,100 saving on one of Nikon's most impressive professional cameras, and better still, it's the lowest price we've seen for the Z8.

Lowest-ever price Save $1,100 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,196.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z8 is a professional full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers flagship-level speed, resolution and video performance in a smaller body, making it one of the most capable hybrid cameras you can buy.

What makes this deal particularly exciting is that the Nikon Z8 is still an absolute powerhouse of a camera. This isn't some outdated model being heavily discounted because it can no longer keep up with the competition. Far from it. The Z8 essentially takes much of the technology found in Nikon's flagship Z9 and squeezes it into a body that's around 30% smaller, making it a fantastic choice for photographers who demand professional performance without necessarily wanting to carry around a huge camera all day.

At its heart is Nikon's excellent 45.7MP stacked full-frame sensor, delivering incredible detail, impressive dynamic range, and the sort of image quality you'd expect from a professional camera costing considerably more. There's also Nikon's outstanding subject-detection autofocus, up to 20fps continuous RAW shooting, and a rugged, weather-sealed body that's built to withstand the demands of professional photography. Whether you're photographing wildlife, sports, weddings, landscapes, or portraits, the Z8 is one of those cameras that can comfortably handle almost anything you throw at it.

And if you're someone who shoots video alongside stills, the Z8 is every bit as impressive. We're talking internal 8.3K 60p N-RAW recording, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW, 8K 30p, and 4K 120p video, giving filmmakers and hybrid shooters an enormous amount of creative flexibility. This isn't simply a photography camera with a few video features thrown in for good measure. It's a genuinely capable professional filmmaking tool, which makes the fact that you're getting all this performance for just over $3,000 even more remarkable.

At $3,196.95, I genuinely think the Nikon Z8 represents outstanding value for anyone looking to invest in a serious professional camera. Yes, it's still a considerable amount of money, but when you consider the technology, performance, and versatility you're getting, that $1,100 discount suddenly makes it feel like an absolute bargain. I've always thought of the Z8 as Nikon's mini Z9, and at this price, it's arguably one of the most compelling full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy. If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, I certainly wouldn't overlook this deal.