The 50.6MP Canon EOS 5DSR still destroys every other Canon camera

By
published

The Canon EOS 5DSR packs more megapixels than any other Canon camera, with 50.6MP. So is it the best?

James Artaius using a Canon EOS 5DS R
(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon EOS 5DSR is still, almost a decade after it launched (and four years after it was discontinued), Canon's highest-resolution camera

Today, the rest of the industry has caught up. But in 2015, when the Canon EOS 5DSR was released, its 50.6MP sensor made it the highest-resolution full-frame camera in the business. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

