The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 Pro revolutionizes dash cams; it's solar-powered, protects your car while parked, and is just $109.99 in this awesome deal!

The Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 Pro just crashed the dash-cam party with a wallet-friendly price: it’s now only $109.99, down from $169.99, saving you $60. That’s a serious deal on a genuinely innovative dual-channel camera that brings proper protection to your daily drive and your parked car alike.

At its core, this is a true front-and-rear setup: 4K up front with a wide 170-degree field of view, backed by Sony’s IMX335 STARVIS sensor and real-time HDR to help with night scenes and high-contrast glare. The rear unit records at 1080p with a 120-degree view, giving you clean coverage of what’s happening behind. Clip transfer and setup are handled through the Baseus app over fast Wi-Fi 6, so you can review, download, and tweak settings without yanking cards.

What makes the VD1 Pro different - and why it’s getting attention - is the solar-powered parking monitoring. Instead of hardwiring into your fuse box to keep the camera alive when the ignition is off, a discreet high-efficiency solar panel tops up an onboard lithium battery. Park up, walk away, and the system can stand by for up to 14 days, waking automatically to capture 30-second clips when motion or an impact is detected. It stores up to 20 incidents (40 clips) before you need to clear it. That’s a genuine shift in how parking mode can work, without risking your car battery.

The best bit for most drivers? It’s very much mount-and-play. Power the main unit from your 12V accessory socket for driving footage, run the included cable to the rear camera, and you’re done, no invasive install, no digging around your fuse box, no appointment at a fitter. If you’ve avoided dash cams because of hardwiring, this is the one that lowers the barrier.

In day-to-day use, you’re covered while moving and when parked. Continuous loop recording handles the commute, while the solar-assisted battery looks after your car on the street or in the driveway. Voice control, GPS data, and app updates round out the modern niceties, and the wide FoVs make sure plates and incidents don’t slip out of frame. For the money, this spec sheet is stacked.

Bottom line: at $109.99, the Baseus PrimeTrip VD1 Pro is an easy recommendation if you want front-and-rear coverage and true parking protection without hardwiring. It’s a clever bit of thinking that brings dash-cam ownership closer to plug-and-play, arguably the most exciting update we’ve seen in this category all year.

