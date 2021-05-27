The best Uber dash cams in 2021

The best Uber dash cams let monitor what's going on in the road (like other dash cams) but keep an eye on your passengers too. Some even come have three cameras, giving you a front and rear dash cam that covers all bases.

These cameras are essential purchases for any Uber or Lyft driver, helping you to settle disputes, avoid lawsuits and give your insurance company the info it needs. And the good news is, the best Uber dash cams are surprisingly affordable these days. So buying one is a real no-brainer.

But which are the best models? In this article, we bring you the best Uber dash cams available today, for a range of budgets, and explain what each has to offer. We'll pay attention to how much area they cover and at what resolution they record, as well as other details like how they're mounted on your dashboard.

Best Uber dash cams in 2021

(Image credit: Toguard)

1. Toguard CE41 The best Uber dash cam overall Specifications Cameras: Front and inside Dimensions: 4.4 x 1.48 x 1.56 inches Screen size: 1.5 inches Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: Yes Mount type: Suction TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $139.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of features + Potential 256GB storage + Low price Reasons to avoid - Screen only 1.5 inches

Unobstrusive, slim and compact, the Toguard CE41 dash cam provides views of both the road in front and inside of the car, at a very reasonable price.

The interior facing camera, with its 140° lens, four infrared LED lights and an F/1.8 aperture, can still provide valuable footage when your passengers are in darkness. The front camera, meanwhile, offers a 170° wide angle view.

A loop recording feature means you can set your cam to overwrite recordings, which means you won’t have to worry about running out of memory card. Recordings are locked and stored automatically on sudden impact. And in parking mode the camera switches on automatically when it detects movement.

Recordings are in crisp 1080p HD quality. Storage is impressive too, accepting up to a 256GB SD card (not included). The only negatives are the lack of mobile app, and that there’s no camera for the rear. As long as those things don't bother you, this is the best Uber dash cam we can recommend today.

(Image credit: Zenfox)

2. Zenfox T3 3CH The best triple-channel Uber dash cam Specifications Cameras: Front, inside and rear Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 4.8 inches Screen size: 2 inches Resolution: 1440p (front); 1080p (inside & rear) Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $249.90 View at Amazon $249.90 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Three-camera coverage + High resolution video + Premium features Reasons to avoid - May be overkill for some

Want to capture footage of both the front and rear of your vehicle, as well as the interior? Then let us point you towards the Zenfox T3 3CH, which truly has it all.

You get a front camera, which records at super-high resolution 1440p through its 160° lens, as well as an interior and rear camera, which both capture 140° of footage at 1080p. Each of these cameras offers great night image quality, even in low light, and you can get usable images in complete darkness.

Built-in GPS records your driving route, location, speed and time. There’s a smartphone app to manage your settings, view live video, check your route and download recordings via 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

The dashcam will automatically switch to parking mode after the engine is off. And you also get loop recordings, locked footage on collision or shake, and support for up to a 256GB microSD card (not included). In short, this is the Rolls Royce of Uber dash cams.

(Image credit: Garmin)

3. Garmin Dash Cam Tandem The best Uber dash cam for 360-degree coverage Specifications Cameras: Front and inside Dimensions: 8.4 x 3.6 x 5.2 cm Screen size: No screen (playback on smartphone) Resolution: 720p Batteries included: No Mount type: Adhesive TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $289.99 View at Amazon $299.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + 360 degree coverage + Great night vision + MicroSD included Reasons to avoid - No screen

The Garmin Dash Cam Tandem doesn't come cheap, but it provides a lot of value. This pocket-size dash camera features two 180-degree field of view lenses that record in tandem, providing complete video coverage around the driver.

The front camera records at a crystal-clear 1440p, while the 720p interior-facing lens harnesses Garmin's proprietary NightGlo technology for clear video of passengers at night. You also get voice control, built-in GPS, and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to share video on your phone using the free app.

Another nice touch is that the charger has an extra USB port, so you can power your phone or another device while you're driving. And the icing on the cake: it comes with a pre-installed microSD card, so you can use it right out of the box.

(Image credit: Viofo)

4. Viofo A129 Duo The best Uber dash cam for parking options Specifications Cameras: Front and rear Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.3 x 4.1cm Screen size: 2 inches Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: Yes Mount type: Adhesive TODAY'S BEST DEALS $129 View at Adorama Prime $139.90 View at Amazon $149.90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great parking options + Temperature-resistant + Dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid - No cabin cam

It's not only when you're driving that you need to worry about your car. That's why Viofo A129 Duo comes with three parking mode solutions. Auto Event Detection will automatically start recording once any event is detected. Time Lapse continuously records a video at low frames. Finally, Low Bitrate keeps recording continuously in mini file size.

While you're driving, twin cameras capture activity in the front and rear of your car, with the broad view provided by a 140° wide angle, F/1.6 lens. Video is recorded in 1080p and dual band Wi-Fi provides a stable connection between the device and your smartphone.

There's GPS tracking too. And most notably, the dashcam shell uses upgraded high-temperature resistant material to stay working efficiently, anywhere between a freezing 5℉ or a sweltering 149℉.

(Image credit: Nexar)

5. Nexar Pro GPS The best Uber dash cam for easy setup Specifications Cameras: Front and inside Dimensions: 6.26 x 3.74 x 3.31 inches Screen size: No screen Resolution: 1080p Batteries included: No Mount type: Suction cup TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $139.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact and unobtrusive + Easy to setup + Simple to operate Reasons to avoid - No screen

Looking for something unobtrusive? The Nexar Pro GPS dash cam is beautifully compact and easily concealable behind the rearview mirror. The flipside is that there's no internal screen, so there's a compromise to be made there.

The Nexus Pro GPS dash cam is very simple to set up: it shouldn't take more than five minutes to do so. As well as a front-facing camera, there's a cabin camera, which is optional. If you want to, plug it into the side, and use the included windscreen mount to position it in the direction you want. Or if you'd rather leave it in the box for another day, that's fine too.

The camera records crisp 135° wide video in 1080p Full HD quality, and pairs with the accompanying mobile app to allow you to review footage on your phone (check yours is compatible first, though). Collision detection and parking mode are also included. For more details see our full Nexus Pro GPS dash cam review.

Read more guides:

Best front and rear dash cams

The best dashcam in 2021

Best backup camera

Best outdoor security cameras

The 10 best action cameras

The best helmet cameras

The best baby camera monitors