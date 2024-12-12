This Sony compact camera is great gift for budding vloggers as price drops to $398

If you're looking for one of the best vlogging cameras to start your own YouTube channel, or the perfect camera to stream across your favorite social media platforms, now is the best time to purchase the Sony ZV-1F.

Black Friday may be over, but B&H has just told us it is offering an awesome deal on this compact camera—the price drops to $398, and it comes with a free memory card and case as a bonus!

Sony ZV-1F|was $501|now $398

SAVE $103 at B&H. If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel this Sony as everything you could ever need - and more!

Tailor-made for vloggers and digital creators, the Sony ZV-1F packs a punch in a compact size. With a 1" sensor and a wide-angle lens equivalent to 20mm, this compact camera ensures you effortlessly capture group selfies with sprawling backgrounds, even at arm's length.

Its lens offers a broader field of view than the naked eye, delivering striking depth and perspective indoors or outdoors. Designed for portability, it's your ideal companion for documenting daily life and seizing spontaneous content on the fly.

With a convenient 3.0" flip-out touchscreen and a directional 3-capsule microphone tailored for front-facing recording, the ZV-1F caters to a vloggers every need.

It also offers unique features like the Product Showcase setting, background Defocus function, real-time Eye AF, Face Priority AE, and a user-friendly touchscreen interface that simplifies the shooting experience. All of this makes the Sony ZV-1F the perfect vlogging camera for anyone wanting to start a daily vlog or set up a YouTube channel.

