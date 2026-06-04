Japanese photographers can't stop buying these compact cameras – and smartphone fatigue might be the reason
The latest sales figures reveal that Japan's most popular compact cameras are simple and surprisingly cheap, starting from US$99
Fresh sales data from Japan suggest that one of photography's most unexpected trends is showing no signs of slowing down. While smartphone cameras continue to become more advanced – consumers are increasingly turning to compact cameras that come cheap.
According to the latest sales figures from Japanese retailer BCN, many of Japan's best-selling compact cameras are the most affordable ones on the market. The Kodak Pixpro FZ55, which once again tops the chart, costs $139.99 / £114. The Kodak Pixpro C1, which is in both second and third place, is even cheaper, available for $99.99 / £79.
Japan's best-selling compact cameras aren't premium models packed with advanced features – they're inexpensive point-and-shoot models that prioritize simplicity and ease of use and feature something smartphone cameras can't.
BCN+R compact camera ranking (May 26)
1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 | Black
2. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Black
3. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown
4. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Black
5. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Silver
6. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Brown
7. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99
8. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Black
9. OM System Tough TG-7 | Red
10. Kenko Tokina KC-AF 11 | Black
Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.
The rise of smartphone fatigue
The popularity of these compacts may also reflect a growing trend often referred to as "smartphone fatigue."
Smartphone cameras have never been more capable. Flagship devices now feature larger sensors, advanced computational photography and image processing developed in partnership with established camera brands like Leica and Hasselblad.
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Yet, for some users, taking photos on a smartphone no longer feels like using a camera at all.
A dedicated compact camera – even a 'simple' one – offers a different experience no smartphone can give shooters. There's a physical shutter button, a separate device devoted entirely to photography, and a more intentional shooting process.
As a result, compact cameras continue to carve out a space that smartphones haven't entirely replaced.
In Japan, compact camera buyers are not chasing the latest technology; affordable, straightforward models win again – and this trend is not expected to change.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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