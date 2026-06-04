Japanese photographers can't stop buying these compact cameras – and smartphone fatigue might be the reason

Popular compact cameras all follow the same pattern in Japan, and the latest sales figures are confirming it

Fresh sales data from Japan suggest that one of photography's most unexpected trends is showing no signs of slowing down. While smartphone cameras continue to become more advanced – consumers are increasingly turning to compact cameras that come cheap.

According to the latest sales figures from Japanese retailer BCN, many of Japan's best-selling compact cameras are the most affordable ones on the market. The Kodak Pixpro FZ55, which once again tops the chart, costs $139.99 / £114. The Kodak Pixpro C1, which is in both second and third place, is even cheaper, available for $99.99 / £79.

Japan's best-selling compact cameras aren't premium models packed with advanced features – they're inexpensive point-and-shoot models that prioritize simplicity and ease of use and feature something smartphone cameras can't.

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1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 | Black

2. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Black

3. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Black

5. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Silver

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Brown

7. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99

8. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Black

9. OM System Tough TG-7 | Red

10. Kenko Tokina KC-AF 11 | Black

Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.

The rise of smartphone fatigue

The Kodak Pixpro C1 compact camera was launched in April 2025 and is available in brown and black (Image credit: Kodak)

The popularity of these compacts may also reflect a growing trend often referred to as "smartphone fatigue."

Smartphone cameras have never been more capable. Flagship devices now feature larger sensors, advanced computational photography and image processing developed in partnership with established camera brands like Leica and Hasselblad.

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Yet, for some users, taking photos on a smartphone no longer feels like using a camera at all.

A dedicated compact camera – even a 'simple' one – offers a different experience no smartphone can give shooters. There's a physical shutter button, a separate device devoted entirely to photography, and a more intentional shooting process.

As a result, compact cameras continue to carve out a space that smartphones haven't entirely replaced.

In Japan, compact camera buyers are not chasing the latest technology; affordable, straightforward models win again – and this trend is not expected to change.

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