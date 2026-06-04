Are disposable cameras still environmentally justifiable, with cheap reusable point-and-shoot alternatives available?

Disposable cameras split hairs: some love them for their nostalgic appeal, ease of use and, of course, price, while others scoff at the material waste they become after a single use.

But with reusable point-and-shoot cameras priced similarly to throwaway models available, despite their resurging popularity with Gen Z, there is a growing argument for these products to become a thing of the past.

A pile of disposable film cameras processed by Analogue Wonderland (Image credit: Analogue Wonderland)

"I do think that disposables are definitely one of the worst cases for film photography," said Rosalie Legg, lab manager at Analogue Wonderland, a film processing company in the UK. "It feels like a large amount of resources for one-time use."

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

In a bid to promote more sustainable film photography, Analogue Wonderland recently launched its first reusable point-and-shoot camera – the Pure35.

This added to the array already available on the market, alongside models like the Kodak Ultra F9S and Praktica 35mm Reusable Film Camera, which cost slightly more than their disposable counterparts.

However, it’s important to note that disposable cameras are not all simply thrown away after use. Major disposable manufacturers such as Kodak and Fujifilm, along with camera distributors, have long-standing recycling schemes in some countries.

Image 1 of 2 Rosalie acknowledges that plastic-based film still doesn't make the "strongest environmental case", even if the camera is reusable (Image credit: Analogue Wonderland) However, she says the alternatives, such as smartphones, are also "highly problematic", with short lifespans and planned obsolescence (Image credit: Analogue Wonderland)

“All our empty disposable cameras are sent to Swains (a UK photography distributor) for recycling; they dismantle them entirely and reuse and recycle each part as best they can,” said Rosalie.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But although companies like Kodak have historically claimed an 84% disposable camera recycling rate in the US, they do not offer this in other parts of the world, such as the UK.

“Fundamentally, the best way to minimize the impact is to encourage people to spend a (very small amount) more and get a film camera that can be reloaded with fresh rolls, time and time again,” Rosalie added.

You might also like…

Discover our expert review of the best compact cameras, which are solid long-term alternatives to disposable cameras for those who want an affordable yet more rugged device for years to come.