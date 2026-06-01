Canon's new compact camera "will be nothing like previous G series cameras"

Canon may be preparing a major shift for its PowerShot compact camera line, with fresh camera rumors suggesting a new model arriving as early as September 2026 – and this time, photographers could be the focus.

Recent rumors reported by sources including Canon Rumors and Japanese outlet Asobinet suggest that Canon is developing a new PowerShot model that differs from previous G-series cameras.

In the past few years, Canon's compact strategy has leaned heavily toward video-first creator tools (with the introduction of the V-series, including the Canon PowerShot V1). But according to new industry whispers and community reports, that direction may be about to change again.

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A new direction for Canon PowerShot cameras

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III was released in July 2019 and features no viewfinder (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Canon rumors states: "We have been told that we will see a new PowerShot in late September of this year and that it will be 'nothing like previous G series cameras'."

This has fueled speculation that Canon may be moving away from familiar designs like the PowerShot G7 X Mark III, potentially introducing a new compact camera concept instead.

Importantly, these claims remain unconfirmed rumors, and Canon has not officially announced any new PowerShot model at the time of writing.

Possible new compact camera strategies

The Canon PowerShot V1 is primarily a video device and launched in April 2025 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Smaller sensor

Earlier rumors suggested Canon may adopt a smaller sensor design in future PowerShot models, potentially moving back to a 1-inch type sensor, rather than the larger 1.4-inch sensor used in the PowerShot V1. A smaller sensor could allow for greater zoom flexibility, lower cost and simpler design – hinting at a less video-centric focus.

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Companion app

According to Canon rumors' report, Canon may also be developing a new smartphone companion app alongside the upcoming PowerShot model. This could go beyond Canon's Camera Connect ecosystem and potentially include creative features such as LUT application tools, RAW processing features and tighter camera-to-phone integration.

When is it entering the market?

While nothing is confirmed, multiple rumors point toward late September, with further clarity possibly arriving earlier in the summer.

Canon may also offer further clarity on its compact roadmap around the same timeframe, which could help confirm how serious this compact camera refresh really is.

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