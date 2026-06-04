Sprocket Rocket panoramic analog compact camera gets fresh new colors – and ensures none of your film gets wasted!
Pink and mint green are this season's new colors for the irrepressable Sprocket Rocket film camera
Lomography has just released the new 2026 colors for its unique Sprocket Rocket 35mm Panoramic Camera. We have gotten used to this unusual panoramic film camera coming in new colors every year, and this year we are getting mint green and pink duotone versions, that mix it up by having different colors on the front than the back.
What makes the Sprocket Rocket different is that it exposes the full width of the film – including the two borders of the emulsion with the sprocket holes. The compact camera device can use any 35mm film and produce 1:3 panoramic images. First introduced in 2011, the camera can give you up to 18 images per roll, and has now been made in a dozen different colors and special editions.
You do need to use a specialist lab that can provide you with prints that actually show them, rather than cropping them off – but Lomography offers this service themselves, and also offers scanning solutions so that you can digitize your holey panoramic images once they are processed
The camera itself is about as simple as you can get, with few controls. Rewind and advance knobs are the only top-plate controls and there’s no shutter button. Instead, you fire the shutter by activating a small lever on the lens. Shutter speed and aperture are set via the lens, too. A reverse gear means you can creatively combine multiple exposures on the one frame.
Exposure is fixed at 1/100sec or via bulb mode and the only apertures available are f/10.8 and f/16. Focusing is similarly simple, with two settings: 0.6-1m for closer subjects and 1m to infinity for everything else. You do get a hotshoe, however, so you can attach a flash. No battery is needed, as everything is mechanical.
The Sprocket Rocket is available from Lomography and selected retailers for $69 / £45 / AU$69.
If you’re interested in film photography, check out the best light meters or the best film cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.