The Camp Snap launched as a way for kids to bring a digital camera to screen-free camps, but the charming, cheap compact camera quickly went viral for its design that feels almost like a disposable film camera. Now, the viral compact camera is back with a refresh: The Camp Snap 2.

As a photographer, I’ve both used the original Camp Snap and passed it on to my kids. I was charmed by the design that feels like a digital dupe of disposable film, but I wasn’t as excited about the fact that the camera had to be plugged into the computer to swap filters.

Now, the Camp Snap 2 changes that with a button that can swap through six different filters. That list includes an analog and black-and-white look that levels up the camera’s retro feel. I got the chance to try out the new version, and I’m just as charmed by the cheap compact camera.

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The Camp Snap 2 uses the same 8MP sensor, but the lens has been refreshed and captures a bit wider view. That leaves the camera snapping some charmingly imperfect low-fi photos. Along with that lower resolution, the smaller sensor doesn’t have a great dynamic range, so shooting in the sun sometimes means parts of the images are blown out, but that feels a bit par for the course for a camera that retails for about $70 / £53 / AU$130.

The Camp Snap 2 also fixes a few of my other complaints. The memory card is easier to access – there’s still a screw so that it’s kid-proof, but it’s now designed so that adults who buy the camera can leave the screw off. The update also adds a tripod mount.

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The June 2 announcement solves most of my biggest annoyances with the original camera. The shutter lag has improved somewhat, but I still think the shutter is disappointingly slow. The camera is slow enough that young kids may actually move too soon, creating a blurry image.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I was charmed with the original Camp Snap – and it wasn’t hard to see why the camera went viral. The company started as a way for kids to take cameras to screen-free summer camps, but even as an adult, I love shooting with the Camp Snap lineup because there’s a lovely retro minimalism to the camera.

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(Image credit: Camp Snap)

There’s another feature that I think will be really popular as well – the Camp Snap 2 comes in a few different colors, but it’s also launching in a clear “jellies” set of colors. Clear retro tech seems really popular lately, and I think this unusual design that shows off some of the camera’s innards could be a hit.

Camp Snap 2 with Camp Snap Pro and Cam Snap CS-8 camcorder (Image credit: Future)

While there are a handful of updates, the newly announced Camp Snap 2 sits at the same price as the earlier version at about $70 / £53 / AU$130. The refreshed camera joins the more grown-up 16MP Camp Snap CS-Pro, as well as the company’s take on a retro camcorder, the CS-8.

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