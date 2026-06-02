The viral digital compact camera that feels like disposable film is back – and the Camp Snap 2 feels even more retro
The Camp Snap 2 takes the viral cheap compact camera and gives it a refreshed design with built-in filters
The Camp Snap launched as a way for kids to bring a digital camera to screen-free camps, but the charming, cheap compact camera quickly went viral for its design that feels almost like a disposable film camera. Now, the viral compact camera is back with a refresh: The Camp Snap 2.
As a photographer, I’ve both used the original Camp Snap and passed it on to my kids. I was charmed by the design that feels like a digital dupe of disposable film, but I wasn’t as excited about the fact that the camera had to be plugged into the computer to swap filters.
Now, the Camp Snap 2 changes that with a button that can swap through six different filters. That list includes an analog and black-and-white look that levels up the camera’s retro feel. I got the chance to try out the new version, and I’m just as charmed by the cheap compact camera.
The Camp Snap 2 uses the same 8MP sensor, but the lens has been refreshed and captures a bit wider view. That leaves the camera snapping some charmingly imperfect low-fi photos. Along with that lower resolution, the smaller sensor doesn’t have a great dynamic range, so shooting in the sun sometimes means parts of the images are blown out, but that feels a bit par for the course for a camera that retails for about $70 / £53 / AU$130.
The Camp Snap 2 also fixes a few of my other complaints. The memory card is easier to access – there’s still a screw so that it’s kid-proof, but it’s now designed so that adults who buy the camera can leave the screw off. The update also adds a tripod mount.
The June 2 announcement solves most of my biggest annoyances with the original camera. The shutter lag has improved somewhat, but I still think the shutter is disappointingly slow. The camera is slow enough that young kids may actually move too soon, creating a blurry image.
I was charmed with the original Camp Snap – and it wasn’t hard to see why the camera went viral. The company started as a way for kids to take cameras to screen-free summer camps, but even as an adult, I love shooting with the Camp Snap lineup because there’s a lovely retro minimalism to the camera.
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There’s another feature that I think will be really popular as well – the Camp Snap 2 comes in a few different colors, but it’s also launching in a clear “jellies” set of colors. Clear retro tech seems really popular lately, and I think this unusual design that shows off some of the camera’s innards could be a hit.
While there are a handful of updates, the newly announced Camp Snap 2 sits at the same price as the earlier version at about $70 / £53 / AU$130. The refreshed camera joins the more grown-up 16MP Camp Snap CS-Pro, as well as the company’s take on a retro camcorder, the CS-8.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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