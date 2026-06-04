Four coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun are headed towards Earth – which means photographers could be in for an aurora light show overnight June 04 and 05.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has spotted four CMEs that could collide with Earth’s atmosphere, potentially creating an aurora that could be seen as far south as Illinois and Oregon, as well as in parts of the UK. Parts of Australia could potentially also see the southern lights.

The G3 solar storm warning could spark levels as high as KP 7 – which is considered an active aurora – overnight.

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While the forecast is for not one but four CMEs headed towards Earth, the unusual nature makes the timing of the potential aurora’s arrival harder to pin down. Currently, the forecast calls for the highest levels of a potential KP7 at 7 PM EST on June 04. The prediction remains at a KP6 and higher for several hours before dropping to a more moderate KP4.

Because those four CMEs could interact and merge, however, NOAA warns that the storm could potentially fall as much as 8 hours earlier or as late as 8 hours later. NOAA’s 30-minute forecast tends to be the most accurate, so photographers and sky watchers may want to check the short-term forecast before heading out.

Auroras are notoriously difficult to predict, but the experts at NOAA have a “fair level of confidence” that the solar storm is headed towards Earth. Because there are four CMEs coming, the forecasters are confident about the higher-than-normal possibility of an aurora, but the timing of the solar storm comes with less confidence. A dark sky is a must – so if the unpredictable timing of the storm pushes the storm’s arrival into daylight hours, the aurora would not be visible.

The UK’s Met Office has similarly issued a G3 solar storm watch lasting from June 04 through Saturday, June 06.

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Photographers in the northern US and Canada could be treated to a spectacular night sky if the forecast holds, with several US states within the potential sight range, including Oregon and Illinois, as well as more northern states like Michigan, Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana.

In the UK, the Met Office notes a potential aurora could be spotted in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a “slight chance” for northern England to spot the night sky phenomenon, potentially lasting into Friday.

The southern lights could also potentially be visible in New Zealand and Tasmania, according to Met forecasts.

Photographers and aurora chasers will need clear skies, as clouds can obscure even the strongest auroras.

Get Ready for An Aurora

Learn how to photograph the northern lights, find some tips on photographing the aurora, or learn what it takes to capture the aurora with a smartphone.