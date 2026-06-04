This creator camera overtakes traditional photography models in Japan – and it hasn't got a viewfinder!

The popular Canon EOS R10 mirrorless is no longer Japan's best-selling camera

For much of the last few years, the Canon EOS R10 has been one of the best-selling mirrorless cameras in Japan, consistently holding top position as a go-to option for beginners entering photography.

Now, the latest sales data from Japanese retailer BCN reveals that a video-first camera – without a viewfinder – has overtaken the long-time bestseller. The new leader is the Sony ZV-E10 II, a compact mirrorless interchangeable lens camera designed primarily for video creators, vloggers, and hybrid shooters.

On paper, the Canon EOS R10 and Sony ZV-E10 II compete in the same APS-C mirrorless category. However, they represent two very different shooting philosophies.

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£824 The Sony ZV-E10 II is a top video-first model, available for $1,198 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

1. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black

2. Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black

4. Nikon Z50 + 16-50 VR Lens Kit

5. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

6. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White

7. Sony A7 V

8. OM System Olympus Pen E-P7 EZ Double | Silver

9. Fujifilm X-T30 III + XC13-33mm Lens Kit | Silver

10. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black

Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.

Canon EOS R10 vs. Sony ZV-E10 II

£999 The Canon EOS R10 features a viewfinder – something most photographers consider essential and is available for $999 (Image credit: Future)

The Canon EOS R10 follows a more traditional camera design. It includes an electronic viewfinder, a deeper grip and handling that feels closer to DSLR-era photography.

The Sony ZV-E10 II, by contrast, is designed first and foremost for creators. It removes the viewfinder entirely, prioritising a compact body, lighter weight, and video-focused features.

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While traditional photography tools still matter, a growing number of users appear to prioritize video creation, portability, and ease of use over classic still-first design.

The missing viewfinder – most photographers consider essential – matters less for content creation workflows.

Whether the ZV-E10 II's rise is a sustained trend or a temporary spike remains to be seen – but its climb from fifth place last month to No.1 suggests a shift in buyer priorities.

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