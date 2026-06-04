This creator camera overtakes traditional photography models in Japan – and it hasn't got a viewfinder!
For months, a leading beginner camera dominated Japan's sales charts – but a viewfinder-free creator camera has now taken the top spot
For much of the last few years, the Canon EOS R10 has been one of the best-selling mirrorless cameras in Japan, consistently holding top position as a go-to option for beginners entering photography.
Now, the latest sales data from Japanese retailer BCN reveals that a video-first camera – without a viewfinder – has overtaken the long-time bestseller. The new leader is the Sony ZV-E10 II, a compact mirrorless interchangeable lens camera designed primarily for video creators, vloggers, and hybrid shooters.
On paper, the Canon EOS R10 and Sony ZV-E10 II compete in the same APS-C mirrorless category. However, they represent two very different shooting philosophies.
BCN+R best-selling cameras (May 26)
1. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black
2. Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens Kit
3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black
4. Nikon Z50 + 16-50 VR Lens Kit
5. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit
6. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White
7. Sony A7 V
8. OM System Olympus Pen E-P7 EZ Double | Silver
9. Fujifilm X-T30 III + XC13-33mm Lens Kit | Silver
10. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black
Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.
Canon EOS R10 vs. Sony ZV-E10 II
The Canon EOS R10 follows a more traditional camera design. It includes an electronic viewfinder, a deeper grip and handling that feels closer to DSLR-era photography.
The Sony ZV-E10 II, by contrast, is designed first and foremost for creators. It removes the viewfinder entirely, prioritising a compact body, lighter weight, and video-focused features.
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While traditional photography tools still matter, a growing number of users appear to prioritize video creation, portability, and ease of use over classic still-first design.
The missing viewfinder – most photographers consider essential – matters less for content creation workflows.
Whether the ZV-E10 II's rise is a sustained trend or a temporary spike remains to be seen – but its climb from fifth place last month to No.1 suggests a shift in buyer priorities.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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