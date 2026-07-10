The Lumix L10 premium compact camera is available in black and silver, with Panasonic also offering a limited titanium gold special edition, which launched in Japan on June 18th 2026

Just 12 days after release, Panasonic has done it again. The company's new Lumix L10 has gone straight to the top of Yodobashi's latest compact camera sales rankings in Japan, becoming the second Panasonic compact in recent weeks to debut at number one.

The result gives Panasonic another chart-topping launch, following the travel-focused Panasonic Lumix TX3 (aka the Lumix ZS300 in the US and Lumix TZ300 in the UK), which achieved the same feat in Yodobashi's second half of May rankings.

It also pushes long-time favorites such as the Canon PowerShot G7 Mark III and Fujifilm X100 VI further down the rankings, despite their continued popularity.

Unlike the zoom-focused ZS300 / TZ300, the Lumix L10 takes aim at photographers and content creators looking for higher-end stills and video performance.

My colleague Gareth Bevan described the camera as "a handsome fixed-lens compact with a fantastic Leica zoom and excellent in-camera LUTs" in his Panasonic Lumix L10 review, although he noted that it doesn't feel quite as premium as the X100 VI.

1. Panasonic Lumix L10 | Silver | Black

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver | Black (backordered)

3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III | Black | Silver (backordered)

4. Fujifilm X100VI | Silver | Black (backordered)

5. Sony ZV-1 II | Black | White

6. Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 | Black | Graphite Silver

7. Canon IXY 650 / Powershot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A | Black | Silver

8. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 | Black / White

9. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown | Black

10. Ricoh GR IV (backordered)

Panasonic does it again

High in demand, the Panasonic Lumix L10 premium compact camera comes with a higher price tag than its TX3 sibling and is available for $1,497.99 £1,299 (pre-order) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Lumix L10 joins the growing premium compact camera market with a 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds sensor paired with a Leica-branded 24-75mm equivalent f/1.7 zoom lens.

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Even before the L10 reached store shelves, Panasonic Japan warned that demand had exceeded expectations. With pre-orders far higher than anticipated, the company said some customers might not receive their cameras on release day before later temporarily suspending new orders in Japan due to supply constraints.

£869 Launched in May 2026, the Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 is priced at $897.99 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Its success continues Panasonic's recent momentum in the compact camera market.

After debuting in the top spot for the latter half of May, the travel-focused Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 slipped to third in the first half of June chart and sixth in the latest rankings.

The Lumix L10 has now repeated that impressive debut, giving Panasonic two different compact cameras that launched straight into the numberf one spot within just a few weeks.

Compact demand outpaces supply – again

Since its launch in late March 2024, the Fujifilm X100VI has been widely known for selling out almost immediately whenever stock becomes available. Here are the best Fujifilm X100VI deals: get the best price and check stock (Image credit: Chris George)

Yodobashi's latest rankings also show that supply continues to lag behind demand.

In the beginning of June ranking, three of the top ten compact cameras were listed as backordered.

That number has since risen to four, with the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite, Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV all currently unavailable at Yodobashi.com.

Whether the Lumix L10 can hold onto the top spot in the next ranking remains to be seen, but Panasonic has already achieved something special – launching two different compact cameras that both debuted as Japan's best-selling model within the space of just a few weeks.