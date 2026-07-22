The Kodak Pixpro FX55 (in red) and the Kodak Pixpro C1 (in tan)

As the headquarters for several of the biggest camera brands, Japan is often the first region photographers look to for key trends – but the latest list of best-selling compact cameras doesn’t include any of the usual viral suspects like the Fujifilm X100VI or Ricoh GR IV. Instead, the list starts with the retro Kodak PixPro C1 and reads like a who's-who list of cheap compact cameras.

The data comes from BCN+R, a market research company that compiles data from about 40 percent of retail sales from major electronic store chains across Japan. The company recently shared a list of the top-selling compact cameras for the first half of 2026.

Kodak dominates the list with four models – more than any other manufacturer – building on another BCN+R trend where Kodak was the leading brand in sales for compact cameras in 2025. The four Kodaks on the list come from JK Imaging, a company that licenses the Kodak name.

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According to BCN+R, these are the most popular compact cameras in Japan for January through June 2026:

As a photography industry expert, the first thing that struck me about the list is that it lacks some of the most viral advanced compact cameras with larger sensors, like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV. But, both of these options are so popular that they are difficult to find in stock, which could be playing a key role in those cameras’ absence.

But there could be another factor at play: Price. The list is heavily dominated by budget cameras. Only three of the options on the top ten list retail for more than US$500: The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, the waterproof OM System Tough TG-7, and the zoomy Panasonic Lumix TZ99.

The OM System Tough TG-7 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The push for less time spent on smartphones and more classic retro images has sparked a resurgence among cheap compact cameras. The cheap compact category had been all but decimated by the smartphone, but as compact cameras make a return in trends, so too do the most affordable models.

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The cheap point-and-shoot isn’t making a comeback for image quality. In tests, for example, we found most smartphones will outperform the Kodak PixPro C1. But, part of the comeback is the nostalgia for less perfect images – lo-fi resolution, softer lenses, and even those orange time/date stamps in the corner can all be found without spending a lot of money.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo (Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

Perhaps because the cheap point-and-shoot trend isn’t about modern image technology, several of the models on the list are a few years old, like the Instax Mini Evo, a digital-instant film hybrid packed with retro special effects launched in 2021, and the 2017 Kodak PixPro FZ55.

Importantly, the BCN+R list only includes around 40 percent of electronics sales in Japan and includes major electronics retailers that may cater more towards general consumers than serious photographers. While some models like the Canon PowerShot SX740, Kodak PixPro C1 and OM System Tough TG-7 are also popular at some photo specialty stores, looking at large photo stores like Map Camera tends to create a list that leans more towards pricier, larger sensor compact cameras.

Regardless, the BCN+R rankings indicate that even the cheap compact camera has returned from the dead – it’s not just the large sensor compacts and models with more zoom than the typical smartphone that have made a comeback.

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I think some of the best cheap compact cameras with the retro vibe are actually screen-free cameras.