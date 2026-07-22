The Canon PowerShot name has gone so viral that sales have increased nearly seven times in half as many years. Yet, despite the success, Canon hasn’t released any PowerShots outside of the video-focused V-series since 2019. But the latest rumors are calling for that to change before the end of 2026.

Newly circulating rumors hint that a new Canon PowerShot could be coming in September. The speculation further hints that the upcoming model isn’t a V-series video-focused model like the 2023 PowerShot V10 and the 2025 PowerShot V1.

Canon hasn’t verified these rumors – but with the growth of compact cameras, it would be strange for the PowerShot brand that so regularly dominates best-seller lists to ignore the trend. According to NPR, sales for Canon’s PowerShot series have grown nearly seven times amid the resurgence of the compact camera between 2022 and 2025.

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The Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: Chris George • Digital Camera World)

The last time that Canon launched stills-focused PowerShots was in 2019 with the G7 X Mark III and the G5 X Mark II. The PowerShot G7 X Mark III in particular has seen newfound viral fame, making the compact camera difficult to find in stock and driving the camera manufacturer to increase production on multiple occasions.

Earlier this year, Canon did launch a new look for the G7 X Mark III as part of the 30th anniversary of PowerShot, but the camera retains the same tech on the inside.

Of course, I could play devil’s advocate here and point out that retro compact cameras are also part of the trend, with older lo-fi models seeing new growth amid the modern sharpness (and AI infiltration) of the typical smartphone camera. And if retro cameras are trending, then there’s not much reason to upgrade the tech inside a camera that’s already selling so well I can’t find it in stock anywhere.

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III isn’t one of those lo-fi cameras, however. The reason that the camera has surged in trends is likely more due to the fact that the camera mixes a one-inch sensor with a zoom lens. Zoom tends to be more flattering for portraits, as well as the real camera flash that had influencers recommending the G7 X Mark II in droves.

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So far, the rumors around a new PowerShot coming in the fall are short on details, if not believability. But looking at the latest trends and sales numbers, launching a new stills PowerShot in 2026 would be a smart move for Canon.

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