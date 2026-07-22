The compact camera trendsetters have been particularly fond of affordable Kodak PixPro cameras, but new photos suggest that a new retro Kodak with zoom and even a film simulation dial is launching this fall, alongside a new waterproof compact.

The news comes from GT Company, a France-based distributor that sells cameras like the Kodak PixPro FZ55, the Kodak PixPro C1, as well as AgaFoto products. The brand is set to display the newest releases at the IFA show September 4-8 in Berlin – and tucked among the new launches are two new compact cameras, the Kodak PixPro P1, a waterproof compact camera, and the Kodak PixPro C10, a camera with a 10x zoom lens.

GT Company hasn’t yet shared full details about the cameras (which are made by Kodak licensee JK Imaging), but there are a few hints that can be gleaned from the photos of the upcoming cameras – including what appears to be a film simulation dial at the top of the PixPro C10.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Kodak PixPro C10

(Image credit: GT Company)

Zoom is often a headlining feature on many compact cameras – and photos suggest the Kodak PixPro will have a 10x zoom lens with an f/3.6-6/7 aperture, equivalent to a 25-250mm reach on a full-frame camera.

But one of the reasons that Kodak has surged among trends is for the nostalgia – and what’s pictured on top of the camera could be even more enticing than the zoom. Images of the top of the Pixpro C10 show what looks like a film simulation dial.

(Image credit: GT Company)

The dial has a spot for S, N, and B&W – likely for standard, neutral, and black-and-white profiles. But there are also icons that look like a roll of film with the abbreviations “Ech,” “Kch,” and “Kco” – I suspect these could be digital filters that are designed to mimic some popular Kodak film types.

Film simulations are digital color profiles that are applied in-camera – sort of like applying an Instagram filter before taking the shot.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mimicking Kodak film types would be a smart move. Analog and simpler tech is resurging in trends, and if the new Kodak comes with retro filters built in as well as an iconic black-and-silver look on the outside, I’m predicting such a camera could be a major hit. A recent list of best-sellers in Japan is made up of 40 percent cheap Kodak-branded cameras, so there’s definitely a high demand for these compact cameras.

(Image credit: GT Company)

Without full details ahead of the September show, it’s unclear just what tech the Kodak PixPro C10 is packing inside. The company’s Kodak-branded compact cameras tend to fall under the “cheap compact camera” umbrella, so I would expect the PixPro C10 to follow suit with a more basic sensor and set of specs.

Kodak PixPro P1

(Image credit: GT Company)

A waterproof compact camera will also be unveiled at the IFA show this fall. There are a number of Kodak PixPros that already have waterproofing, but the PixPro P1 is unusual in that it looks like it has a retro design and a tilting screen similar to the Kodak PixPro C1, a popular retro compact camera.

Making a tilting screen durable and waterproof is far more challenging than working with a fixed screen, so a tilt screen on a waterproof compact camera isn’t common (though the 2014 Olympus Tough TG-860 had one, for example).

The images of the upcoming PixPro P1 offer a few more hints that can be gleaned without a spec sheet. The camera appears to be waterproof to 5m or 16 feet. The lens doesn’t list a zoom range, though there is a zoom toggle on the back (which could be for digital zoom if the P1 doesn’t have optical zoom).

Photos hint that the Kodak PixPro P1 will come in at least two color options – a black with a more retro feel and a blue and white option.

As September launches, details like the price and spec sheets are missing for both cameras. But, based on the popularity of current PixPro cameras and the teaser images, the upcoming Kodaks could have some hit features.

You may also like

Don't want to wait until September? These are the best retro cameras right now, or browse the best point-and-shoot cameras.