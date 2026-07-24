This trendy retro Fujifilm mirrorless camera has dropped in price – and comes free with two must-have accessories

Fujifilm's X-M5 is a great alternative to buying a premium compact camera with a fixed lens. Unlike the super-popular X100V with which it shares the same 26MP sensor, the X-M5 allows you to swap lenses. In the deal we have just spotted, you also get a zoom lens thrown in for £849 – and Wex is sweetening the deal by also giving you a 64GB memory card and a Joby mini tripod (extra gifts worth £88).

Free gifts worth £88 Fujifilm X-M5 + 15-45mm: was £899 now £849 at Wex Photo Video The baby in the Fujifilm mirrorless family offers the full mirrorless camera experience with a flip out screen and a film simulation dial – and comes with a choice of a silver or a black body. This deal comes with a free Sandisk Extreme Pro 64GB SDXC card and a Joby Podzilla tabletop tripod.

The Fujifilm X-M5’s imaging capabilities are impressive, featuring the same 26.1 MP X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor used in Fujiiflm X100V and powered by the advanced X-Processor 5. With a sensor over 16 times larger than that found in an average smartphone, the X-M5 offers an expanded dynamic range, resulting in richer colors, deeper subject separation, and beautifully blurred backgrounds.



On the video and audio front, the X-M5 goes beyond the basics with 6K video capabilities and enhanced sound capture. Equipped with three microphones and four specialized sound modes, including Surround, Front Priority, Back Priority, and Front & Back Priority, the X-M5 allows creators to adjust the audio to suit specific filming environments. Fujifilm’s has added voice enhancement and noise reduction algorithms, along with a 3.5mm microphone socket, which gives creators greater control over audio quality. This focus on sound, combined with the cinematic 6K video resolution, positions the X-M5 as a robust tool for versatile content creation

Crafted to be the lightest and smallest body in the X-series lineup, the X-M5 weighs in at just 12.5 ounces and measures 4.4 inches wide. Fujifilm’s classic rangefinder-inspired design, complete with top dials for adjusting mode and film simulation settings, gives the X-M5 both functionality and timeless appeal. The camera is equipped with a 3-inch articulating LCD touchscreen and right-side connector ports, preventing any interference from cables while shooting.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

With support for the full range of Fujifilm’s X-mount lenses, the X-M5 gives creators an array of lens choices, allowing for a highly adaptable shooting experience. The addition of 20 classic film simulation recipes and AI-powered autofocus technology makes this model a compelling choice for those ready to elevate their content.

Check out the best lenses for the Fujifilm X-M5