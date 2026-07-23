The compact camera revival came as the number of manufacturers still making pocketable cameras had whittled down to just a few – but thanks to a handful of new compact launches, the most popular compact cameras in 2026 so far are a list dotted with both long-standing favorites and newcomers.

More than halfway through 2026, US photo retailer B&H’s list of the top point-and-shoots for the year is an eclectic mix that houses both cheap keychain cameras and pro APS-C compact cameras. But a number of 2026 launches have climbed the ranks, including the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome and the Panasonic Lumix L10, and a super zoom that launched only a handful of days ago, the Sony RX10 V.

And, if the retailer’s list of July trending point-and-shoots is any indication, the list could be about to get even weirder – as the trends list for July includes both a screen-free compact camera and a camera that’s nearly all viewfinder, the “weirdest ever camera” Godox C100.

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The top point-and-shoots of 2026 so far

The Kodak Charmera (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

According to B&H, these are the top point-and-shoots of 2026 so far:

There are a few surprises on the list, mixed in with a few models that I would have been surprised if they had not made the list. The Kodak Charmera has led several of B&H’s monthly trends list, so it’s unsurprising to see the cheap keychain camera sitting in the top spot.

The viral Fujifilm X100VI is also a predictable name to see on the list – but Panasonic’s recent zoom launch has risen so far up the ranks that it sits between the two different X100VI color options, despite only launching in June.

The Panasonic Lumix L10 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Panasonic Lumix L10 mixes a Micro Four Thirds sensor with something most APS-C compact cameras don’t have: optical zoom. Like the X100VI still is more than two years after launch, however, the stock for the L10 is limited, so photographers should expect a wait for the popular camera.

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Canon’s viral PowerShot cameras that are hard to find in stock still make the list, including the G7 X Mark III and the more affordable PowerShot ELPH HS A.

There’s a second zoom camera that has only existed for a few days yet has already risen up the ranks: The Sony RX10 V. The July 09 launch brings back the previously discontinued bridge zoom camera from the dead, giving the camera an updated processor and autofocus while leaving the sensor and lens unchanged.

The Sony RX10 V (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The RX10 V’s price has drawn some criticism, but the fact that the bridge camera has already made the top trending point-and-shoot list for 2026 is a good sign for Sony.

The top trending point-and-shoots in July…so far

The Camp Snap 2 (in green) and the Camp Snap CS-Pro (in black and silver) (Image credit: Hillary Grigonis)

But B&H has also created a list of the point-and-shoots that are trending in July so far, and the list hints at some unusual suspects climbing the trends list. The newly launched Sony RX10 V unsurprisingly leads the list – it would nearly have to to hit the year’s top trends in just a matter of weeks.

The list also includes a screen-free camera, followed by a camera that’s nearly all viewfinder: The Camp Snap CS-Pro and the Godox C100 mini camera.

The Camp Snap CS-Pro is a more grown-up version of the Camp Snap, a screen-free digital camera that looks a bit like a disposable film camera but hides digital guts. The CS-Pro has twice the resolution at 16MP and offers a dial with four built-in filters, yet still sits at a price low enough to be considered a cheap compact camera.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Godox C100 is a camera that’s nearly all viewfinder – in fact, the C100 looks almost like holding up an instant film frame to frame shots with. The C100, the first camera from well-known lighting brand Godox, has a low-fi resolution similar to the Charmera, but the “screen-free” design of the Camp Snap, so it’s easy to see why the weird $45 camera is trending. It even doubles as a light meter.

July’s top trending point-and-shoot cameras at B&H so far include: