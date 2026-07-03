Sony RX10 IV finally bit the dust early last year - but the series is set to come back from the dead next week!

Miracles do happen! We have just got the news that Sony is reviving is RX10 line of bridge cameras – known for their huge built-in zoom lenses.

And unlike other bridges currently left on the market, these use a sensibly-sized 1-inch sensor offering much better image quality than the 1/2.3-inch sensors of current models can possibly achieve.

Sony has just teased on social media the imminent arrival of the next version of the RX10. "The wait is over" we are told, with the news that we will get full details on July 09 at 10:00 ET / 15:00 BST.

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ABOVE: Watch the Instagram teaser for the next RX10 bridge camera

The RX10 IV was discontinued in early 2025 after almost a decade in production – but even then it had been in short supply. With many major manufacturers giving up on compact cameras, it was thought that was the end of the line. Panasonic likewise tapped out with its FZ1000 range of 1-inch bridge cameras a couple of years earlier.

So is it safe that the new RX10 will be called the RX10 V? Who knows for certain, as the teaser gives us no details. Similarly, we don't know what specifications – if any – will change from the Sony RX10 IV, which boasted a 20MP 1-inch sensor with a 25x optical zoom, giving an effective 24-2000mm range.

The original RX10 was launched back in 2013, and the series became particularly popular with bird enthusiasts and wildlife watchers who wanted telephoto reach without the fuss or bulk of an interchangeable lens system.

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The RX10 Mark II followed in 2015, with the RX10 III and RX10 IV fast on its heels in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

You can read the incremental changes made in the series in our Sony RX10 vs RX10 II vs RX10 III vs RX10 IV guide.

We will bring you full news of this exciting launch, as soon as the details are announced on July 09.

Sony RX10 IV (Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

Check out our guide to the best bridge cameras currently available