I think the Fujifilm X-Half is the perfect Christmas gift for new photographers – and it has a rare £150 Black Friday discount

If there’s one deal this Black Friday that is really tempting me, it’s the Fujifilm X-Half being £150 off. I review cameras all year, and most of them blur together after a while, but the X-Half is one of those rare models that stood out as being genuinely fun – the kind of camera you’d happily give as a Christmas gift to someone who’s always wanted to take better photos but doesn’t want the pressure of a “serious” camera.

The X-Half sits in a sweet spot between smartphone simplicity and Fujifilm’s more advanced interchangeable-lens cameras. You get a playful “half frame” vertical format that’s great for social media, and with Fujifilm’s incredible film recipes and effects, you get an instantly shareable film-style aesthetic that requires no editing.

The X-Half also feels approachable right out of the box. The lightweight body is really well designed, with enough controls that you can dig into being a little creative, but that never feels intimidating. It’s the sort of camera that encourages you to take more photos, and exactly the kind of experience most beginners and casual shooters will actually enjoy.

At £550, it's still a bit of a splurge, but I think this is the perfect camera to get under the tree for a partner, family member, or very lucky friend who loves phone photography and wants a step up. And frankly, even as someone who uses top-end gear daily, I’m tempted to get one myself just for the fun of having something small and stylish to shoot with over the holidays.

