The retro design has made a major comeback among digital cameras – but a majority of retro-inspired digital cameras seem to find inspiration from the 1970s era silver-and-black SLRs and earlier classic rangefinders. But there’s a format from my retro camera collection that I’d really love to see make a comeback: The twin-lens reflex.

While retro-styled cameras seem to favor classic SLRs and rangefinder cameras, a digital twin-lens reflex isn’t unheard of. The Chuzhao has been popping up on Amazon’s list of best-sellers, undoubtedly for its classic twin lens look. But the Chuzhao falls more under the toy camera category rather than one meant for serious photographers – and I would love to see a modern remake of the classic twin-lens with high-end features.

The reason the twin-lens format hasn’t made a resurgence is also tied to the reason that I want to see the format make a comeback: the viewfinder. The “twin lens” design is inherent to the classic camera’s waist-level viewfinder. One lens was used to expose the film, the other one was used to bounce a view up to the waist-level viewfinder.

The viewfinder on the Chuzhao supports waist-level shooting (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

With the prevalence of electronic viewfinders, twin lenses aren’t essential to the function of a digital twin-lens reflex, just the classic look. A second lens isn't needed if the viewfinder is electronic. In fact, the Chuzhao only uses one lens for shooting; the twin second one is just for looks.

Modern twin lens reflex cameras that use film still use this sort of design – the Mint InstantFlex TL70 2.0 uses Instax Mini format instant film, and there’s a version for Instax Square film too.

But that wasit-level finder is the reason I want the twin-lens reflex to make a comeback. The waist-level finder means there’s nothing in between your face and the memory unfolding in front of you. In fact, sometimes I use my mirrorless camera’s flip screen so that I can take photos without a camera in my face, especially when photographing young children.

Retro cameras are making a comeback because the old school style forces us to slow down as photographers – and there’s something charming about a waist-level finder. I'd love to see something like the Chuzhao with manual controls and a larger sensor.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a vintage camera collector, I love the retro-inspired digital camera trend – but I’d also love to see the style branch out to formats like the classic twin lens reflex. If the success of the Chuzhao, which has popped up on the Amazon best seller list, is any indication, I think a modern remake of the classic twin lens could be a hit.

You may also like

While you're here, read the full Chuzhao review, or take a look at our favorite retro digital cameras.