Hot on the heels of the Gemini 3 announcement, Google has lifted the veil on its latest AI image generator: Nano Banana Pro. The updated AI is already inside of Photoshop, and it brings updates like the ability to generate recognizeable group photos and the ability to control the “camera.”

When Gemini 2.5 Flash Image launched, the AI was better known but the code name Google had given it, Nano Banana. Now, Google appears to be embracing that viral name, dubbing the newest image generator Nano Banana Pro.

Nano Banana Pro brings a number of improvements to the previous model. Part of Nano Banana’s fame was the ability to generate images that still look like actual people. I tried it, and it was both impressive and terrifying at the same time. Nano Banana Pro takes that a step further – it’s now capable of generating group photos of up to five people while still “maintaining the consistency and resemblance,” Google says.

The updated AI also brings more advanced “camera” controls, though of course, as an AI, there is no actual camera. Google says that Nano Banana Pro can adjust the camera angle, change the focus, and adjust the scene’s lighting.

Resolution is often a key shortcoming of AI generators, but Nano Banana Pro will be able to create graphics up to 2K and 4K in resolution, along with the ability to change the aspect ratio. The Pro model is also capable of producing infographics, an interesting capability as early AI always struggled with creating text on images.

Nano Banana Pro will also be available in Adobe Photoshop and Firefly from the first day of the new platform’s launch. Photoshop previously added the ability to choose from different AI models, which gives creators the ability to choose the AI that generates the best results for different tasks.

Inside Photoshop, Nano Banana Pro will be available to choose as a partner model when using Generative Fill.

Inside Adobe Firefly, users can use up to six reference images when working with Nano Banana Pro.

Nano Bana Pro is beginning to roll out globally today to the Gemini App by selecting "Create Images" and "Thinking" from the drop-down model menu. Free Gemini users have limited Nano Banana Pro generations before it reverts back to the old model.

Using Nano Banana Pro inside Photoshop doesn't require a separate subscription beyond the Creative Cloud, but uses generative credits. Until December 1, Adobe is allowing Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers unlimited generations on Nano Banana Pro to test out the new capabilities.

