Capture video of backyard birds with this smart feeder with a built-in camera – all for less than $50!

Smart bird feeders have become immensely popular in the last couple of years. With built-in cameras, these backyard devices don't just feed the feathered visitors to your yard - they also capture images of them, even when you are not there. And what's mor,e the best can beam the images to your phone - and even tell you what types of birds they are.

The best camera bird feeder cameras are often expensive, though, so we were blown away by this model, which gets you into the game for just $49.99 – thanks to a $40 limited-time saving at Amazon.

Birdkiss Smart Bird Feeder: was $49.99 now $89.99 at Amazon This bird feeder camera captures its visitors in Full HD video, and can be powered by battery or with the supplied solar panel. It can transmit clips to your phone, or store them on the supplied 32GB microSD memory card.

With a built-in 135° camera, the feeder can capture video of the birds in Full HD. You can watch the device live from your phone, and record clips to the supplied microSD card or to the cloud (where clips are stored for free for three days).

The app can identify some 10,000 species - so you can learn more about the visitors to your backyard, and also see the ones that you miss when you are not watching.

A rechargeable battery keeps the device running - and this can be topped up periodically to top up the juice, or you can use the supplied solar panel (assuming you have enough sunlight).

