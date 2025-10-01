DJI’s new Osmo 360 camera gets its first discount – Save $137 today

DJI’s brand-new Osmo 360 has just landed its first-ever discount, dropping to $412.99 from its launch price of $549.99 - that’s a cool $137 saving right out of the gate. It’s rare to see a freshly announced DJI product get a markdown so quickly, making this an opportunity worth paying attention to if you’ve been eyeing the company’s latest 360° camera.

Save $137 DJI Osmo 360: was $549.99 now $412.99 at Amazon The DJI Osmo 360 is a newly launched 360° camera with a 1-inch sensor, 8K video, and a waterproof design, built for creators who want cutting-edge imaging in any environment.

The Osmo 360 is DJI’s big move into the high-end 360 camera space, bringing a 1-inch 360° sensor, native 8K video, and waterproofing to creators who want versatility without compromise. It’s built for both professional-grade capture and everyday content, combining rugged durability with cutting-edge imaging.

With 8K 360° video recording, 120MP 360° stills, and 105GB of internal storage, it’s a serious piece of kit for those who want to push creative boundaries. The modular design also lets you switch between full 360° capture and a single-lens vlog mode thanks to DJI’s magnetic quick-release system, making it adaptable for a range of shooting styles.

The waterproof build means you can take it practically anywhere, from outdoor adventures to more controlled studio environments. Add in over an hour and a half of continuous 8K recording, and you’ve got a camera that’s designed to keep pace with modern content demands.

What makes this deal even more compelling is that it’s not hidden behind vouchers or codes - the reduced price is live on Amazon right now. That means you can grab it without jumping through hoops, and it ships directly without any third-party caveats.

For a camera that’s only just been unveiled, seeing a discount this sharp is unusual. If you’ve been curious about DJI’s entry into the 360° market, this $137 saving could be the perfect excuse to leap while the offer lasts.