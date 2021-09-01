The best Nikon D7500 deals in September 2021

If you're searching for a Nikon D7500 deal, you're in the right place. The Nikon D7500 is a significant upgrade to the D7000 line – and one that photography enthusiasts have been waiting for. Our team has searched all the major retailers to bring you today's best Nikon D7500 prices – so you can be sure you're seeing the cheapest options to be found anywhere, on this page.

The best Nikon D7500 deals Packed with smart features, the Nikon D7500 is excellent value for money Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3.2in tilting touchscreen, 922k dots | Viewfinder: Optical, approx 100% coverage | Burst shooting: 8fps | Video: 4K | Weight: Approx. 720g (with battery and card) Excellent sensor Advanced autofocus features Only one card slot SnapBridge isn't great

All things considered, the Nikon D7500 offers some excellent features in a surprisingly compact and affordable form. The 20.9 sensor and EXPEED 5 image processing engine (yes, the same excellent double act as on the Nikon D500) lead the way in reasons to upgrade to Nikon’s excellent snapper.

There’s an enhanced 51-point autofocus that punches way above its weight, meaning you won’t feels pangs of regret by choosing this over the more expensive Nikon D500.

Oh, you want more reasons? You can capture eight crisp frames a second. Or how about being able to shoot video in 4K? Or the intuitive tilt-angle touchscreen with a 922,000-dot resolution that’s excellent for composing images and reviewing them afterwards?

The weather-sealed Nikon D7500 is also lighter than both the D500 and the old D7200. We also love how the handgrip is deeper than the old model too as it feels much more reliable in the field.

The Nikon D7500 really is an excellent money-saving option compared to the pricey D500. With so much of the same excellent technology now used in the D7500, this is increasingly looking like the smarter option.

