The best Nikon D5600 deals in September 2021

Chances are the Nikon D5600 has caught your eye, alongside Canon's similar EOS Rebel T8i / 850D camera. Nikon's offering is the older of the two, and consequently some great deals can be had.

The best Nikon D5600 deals Excellent value for this all-rounder Sensor: 24.2MP DX-format CMOS (Expeed 4) | Lenses: Nikon F (DX format) | Memory: SD/SDHC/SDXC | Viewfinder: Eye-level pentamirror viewfinder, 95% coverage | Max video resolution: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 60, 50, 30, 25 or 24p | ISO range: 100-25,600 | Max burst rate: 5fps | LCD screen: 3.2-inch, vari-angle, touch-sensitive, 1,037k-dot | Shutter speeds: 1/4,000 sec to 30 sec | Weight: 465g | Dimensions: 124 x 97 x 70mm High quality images Great autofocus system Snapbridge needs some work Not a huge upgrade over D5500

While there might not be a particular standout feature, the Nikon D5600 is a solid all-rounder that should meet most requirements of the enthusiast snapper. The 24.2MP sensor is joined by a 39-point AF system, while the sensible layout of the external controls means you can hit your stride much faster than on many rival models.

There's also a 3.2in screen that can be titled to a range of positions to suit whatever it is you want to shoot, and Nikon has also made this sensitive to touch. This is great as you can simply tap the screen where you want the camera to focus, and also use this to select menu options.

If you're away from your computer for lengthy periods, you'll want to check out the Nikon D5600's SnapBridge feature too. This allows you to transfer your images from the camera to your phone or other smart device via Bluetooth. You can then upload your images to social media or your favoured online storage cloud without needing to getting tangled up in USB cables.

If you decide to pick the Nikon D5600, you're getting an excellent multi-purpose camera from an acclaimed system. And, if you want to make sure you're not paying more than you ought to be, you'll find our roundup of the best Nikon D5600 prices and deals directly under the specs rundown below.

