The best Canon EOS RP deals in September 2021

By

The EOS RP is the most affordable full-frame mirrorless from Canon ever... but you still want to find the best buy!

Canon caused a bit of a stir when it finally launched its first ever full-frame mirrorless camera with introduction of the Canon EOS R and a roadmap of Canon RF lenses

We had been waiting for this for what had seemed like years - with now Canon offering an alternative to its market-leading DSLRs, and its popular APS-C EOS-M mirrorless cameras. Now, two years on since launch, the RP is the budget baby member of the family which now includes the EOS R6 and the EOS R5.

The Canon EOS RP was always designed to be the compact-sized and budget-priced version of the family. We are now starting to see some great deals on the Canon EOS RP - and below you will find the best prices that we can find for this camera today.

(Image credit: Canon)
(Image credit: Canon)
(Image credit: Canon)

The best Canon EOS RP deals

A full-frame mirrorless at an affordable price

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 26.2MP | Lens mount: Canon RF | Screen: 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen, 1.04m dots | Viewfinder: Electronic | Max burst speed: 5fps (One Shot), 4fps (Servo AF) | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast

Full frame mirrorless
Compact size
Comes with converter to allow use of older Canon DSLR lenses

(Image credit: Canon)

With the EOS RP you get a 26.2-megapixel full frame sensor, 4,779-point Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, 4K video and a fully-articulating rear screen. See our full Canon EOS RP review for more details.

A key attraction of this mirrorless model is to those with existing Canon DSLRs that already have Canon EF lenses. The EOS RP is being sold with an EF-to-RF adaptor that allows you to use these older zooms and primes on the new mirrorless body - providing Canon fans with a simple, affordable upgrade path to full-frame mirrorless photography. 

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

