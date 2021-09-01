The best Canon EOS RP deals in September 2021

Scroll down for the best Canon EOS RP deals today...

Canon caused a bit of a stir when it finally launched its first ever full-frame mirrorless camera with introduction of the Canon EOS R and a roadmap of Canon RF lenses.

We had been waiting for this for what had seemed like years - with now Canon offering an alternative to its market-leading DSLRs, and its popular APS-C EOS-M mirrorless cameras. Now, two years on since launch, the RP is the budget baby member of the family which now includes the EOS R6 and the EOS R5.

The Canon EOS RP was always designed to be the compact-sized and budget-priced version of the family. We are now starting to see some great deals on the Canon EOS RP - and below you will find the best prices that we can find for this camera today.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Canon) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Canon) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Canon)

(Image credit: Canon)

With the EOS RP you get a 26.2-megapixel full frame sensor, 4,779-point Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, 4K video and a fully-articulating rear screen. See our full Canon EOS RP review for more details.

A key attraction of this mirrorless model is to those with existing Canon DSLRs that already have Canon EF lenses. The EOS RP is being sold with an EF-to-RF adaptor that allows you to use these older zooms and primes on the new mirrorless body - providing Canon fans with a simple, affordable upgrade path to full-frame mirrorless photography.

• The best Canon RF lenses