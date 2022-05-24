The Canon EOS R7 is faster than the R3! Meet the new APS-C king

After months of rumors, the Canon EOS R7 has officially been announced – and with specs including 32.5MP resolution 30fps burst shooting that leave other APS-C cameras in the dust.

The Canon EOS R7 is not only the first APS-C camera in the EOS R family of cameras, it is also Canon’s first APS-C camera to feature in-body image stabilization – which is good for up to 8 stops of compensation, depending on the lens.

• Read our hands-on Canon EOS R7 review

Depending on how you look at it, the R7 is either a Canon EOS R5 that doesn’t shoot 8K or a Canon EOS R6 with more resolution. This powerful new enthusiast body features the manufacturer’s cutting edge Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, complete with people and animal subject recognition.

In fact, the R7 is actually faster than both the R5 and R6, being able to shoot at 15fps mechanically and 30fps with the electronic shutter – which actually even outdoes the professional Canon EOS R3, since it can only shoot 12fps mechanically!

Indeed, the Canon EOS R7 borrows some other features from the R3 – namely vehicle subject detect AF, as well as the Multi Function Accessory Shoe (which delivers 12-pin power and communication to peripherals such as microphones and flash triggers).

While it’s a 7-series camera, the R7 isn’t a direct replacement for the much loved Canon EOS 7D Mark II. Rather, it is a combination of the 7D and the Canon EOS 90D (though is smaller and lighter), leveraging the 1.6x crop factor and 32.5MP sensor to provide formidable performance particularly for wildlife shooters looking to ‘get closer’ and crop further with their shots.

The camera features a joystick and a control wheel – the latter of which is redesigned and located in a new position, now surrounding the joystick to the right of the 2.36 million-dot electronic viewfinder. The vari-angle screen is the same as the one seen on the R6, and the camera also has weather sealing on par with the 90D.

The R7 is a powerful option for video, too, offering uncropped 4K 60p, 4K 30p oversampled from 7K, and 1080p 120p – with a claimed 60 minutes shooting before heat build-up becomes an issue.

C-Log is included in the camera, along with a microphone and headphone jack, 4K timelapse, and a switch to flick between stills and video. The R7 is also equipped for live streaming, and packs two UHS-II SD card slots.

For the first time in an EOS camera, the R7 includes a Panoramic mode that creates a horizontal or vertical pano image, along with a Panning assist mode (for panning shots) and Raw Burst mode, which can buffer 0.5 seconds of stills when the shutter is half-pressed, so that you never miss a moment.

The Canon EOS R7 goes on sale 23 June with an RRP of £1,349.99 / AU$2,349 body only, or £1,699.99 / $AU2,899 with the new Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

