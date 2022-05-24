The Canon EOS R10 is a sub-1K camera that’s faster than an R5!

The Canon EOS R10 is here, and it’s taken everybody by surprise with its specs; for less than a grand, this camera offers blazing speeds of up to 23 frames per second, with an AF system taken straight from Canon’s tip-top mirrorless cameras.

While we were expecting the Canon EOS R10, we’ll admit that most of our attention was focused on the Canon EOS R7 – but don’t make the same mistake of overlooking this camera. It’s the size and weight of the Canon EOS Rebel T8i / 850D, but it packs some heavy duty performance into that sleek chassis.

• Read our hands-on Canon EOS R10 review

At the heart of the R10 is a 24.MP APS-C sensor powered by the same Dual Pixel AF CMOS II system seen in the Canon EOS R3, Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6. It can shoot at 15fps using its mechanical shutter or 23fps electronically – both of which outgun the R5 and R6.

Better still, the autofocus system can recognize human, animal and vehicle subjects, is able to find focus down to -4EV, and also features the AF case studies seen on higher end cameras in the EOS range.

While it doesn’t feature a control wheel, the Canon EOS R10 does boast a joystick to quickly move focus points and navigate menus. Catering to a broader audience, it features a built-in pop-up flash above the 2.36 million-dot electronic viewfinder. The vari-angle screen is the same as that found on the Canon EOS RP, while the hotshoe is the new Multi Function Shoe (featuring power and communication pins) seen on the R3.

The R10 can capture 4K 60p video, albeit with a 64% crop factor (roughly equivalent to a Super 35mm frame), 4K 30p oversampled from 6K, and 1080p up to 120p, all with around 60 minutes of recording before heating limits are reached.

The camera has a single UHS-II SD card slot, a dedicated microphone jack and accepts the same LP-E17E battery as the Canon EOS 250D and 850D.

The Canon EOS R10 will be available from July for £899.99 / AU$1,499 body only, £999.99 / AU$1,649 with the new Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens or £1,249.99 / AU$2,049 with the new Canon RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

