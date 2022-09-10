20 lenses that resolve all 40.2MP from the Fujifilm X-H2

Fujifilm made serious headlines with the announcement of the X-H2, which sets new resolution standards for APS-C cameras. However, not every Fujinon lens can actually resolve the new sensor's full pixel count.

The Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab) has a jaw dropping 40.2MP resolution – the most megapixels ever seen in a crop sensor camera, eclipsing the 32.5MP of the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab), which also uses an APS-C sensor. If you want to actually squeeze the full resolution out of the new camera, though, you can't use just any old lens – only 20 lenses in the Fujinon line-up actually resolve that kind of detail.

So, if you want to get the maximum results from your new camera, Fujifilm has revealed the 20 lenses you should use (by way of (opens in new tab) Fuji Rumors):

• Fujinon XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR

• Fujinon XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR

• Fujinon XF 23mm f/1.4 R LM WR

• Fujinon XF 23mm f/2 R WR

• Fujinon XF27mmF2.8 R WR

• Fujinon XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR

• Fujinon XF 35mm f/2 R WR

• Fujinon XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR

• Fujinon XF 50mm f/2 R WR

• Fujinon XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR

(opens in new tab)• Fujinon XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS Macro

• Fujinon XF 90mm f/2 R LM WR

• Fujinon XF 200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR

• Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR

• Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR

• Fujinon XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR

• Fujinon XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR

• Fujinon XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR

• Fujinon XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR

• Fujinon XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR

Fujifilm's recent XF18mm f/1.4 R LM WR is one of 20 lenses that is a perfect match for the X-H2's 40-megapixel sensor (Image credit: Fujifilm)

What's fascinating is that the kit lens that Fujifilm is selling in a bundle with the X-H2, the Fujinon XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR, is not one of the lenses that can actually resolve 40.2MP. Which is certainly interesting, supplying customers with a lens that doesn't get the best out of the camera.

Obviously, every optic is going to squeeze more detail out of a 40MP sensor than they did out of the previous 26MP sensors. However, some might only resolve (for example) 30 or 35MP rather than the full 40MP. There are around 20 current lenses that don't make Fujfilm's own A-list of lenses for the X-H2.

It's yet another example of the adage that your lens is just as important (if not more so) than the camera you're mounting it on.

