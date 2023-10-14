The best iPhone 15 cases in 2023

Looking for the best iPhone 15 cases? We've got you covered (pun intended). Apple has announced its latest iPhone series and there's no better time to be prepared and start hunting for the best iPhone 15 series cases to ensure that your shiny new smartphone is protected from day one.
Not to brag, but we're pretty much experts now when it comes to finding the best phone cases on the market to suit every budget and lifestyle. Having tested over 100 cases from respectable brands and manufacturers, we know exactly what you need to keep your phone safe, and what's best avoided.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in an iPhone 15 case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses. Also, consider investing in one of the best camera lens protectors for additional coverage and peace of mind.
Getting a different iPhone 15 model? Take a look at our roundup of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, as well as the best iPhone 15 Pro cases, and not forgetting the best iPhone 15 Plus cases for extreme protection.
The best iPhone 15 cases
Best for lens protection
Materials: Polycarbonate, Hard Premium Plastic, Thermoplastic Polyurethane.
This iPhone 15 bundle from FNTCASE offers a solid case with a built-in sliding camera lens cover, and a screen protector – all for an extremely affordable price. This case is shockproof, scratch-proof, impact-resistant, and meets the military-grade drop protection standards. It has an integrated kickstand on the back too.
Best for travel
Materials: Vegan leather or premium aluminum
This offering from Mageasy is a great choice for those exploring a big city, with an included lanyard strap and interchangeable corners for keeping your phone secure to your body yet out of your pocket for easy access and photo snapping. It also boasts 16ft drop protection, plus a shock-absorbing honeycomb frame structure with full support for MagSafe and wireless charging.
Best value
Materials: X-cushion Pro IV tech / DualComfort II Air Cushion
These cases from AMAZINGthing offer a lot for your iPhone 15 at an excellent price. Features like superior shock absorption technology with DualComfort III Air Cushion protection paired with 13N magnetic force and raised bezels for lens guarding make them must-haves for keeping your phone both secure and connected to wireless charging accessories.
Best for everyday protection
Materials: Walnut, Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Silver Pearl, Atlantic Blue, and Forest Green
The best protection you can give your new iPhone 15 is with a Mous case. The Limitless 5.0 series can survive basically anything – and Mous is so confident in its cases that it threw a Google Pixel 7 off of a roof with a Mous case (and the phone remained in perfect condition!).
Best for adventurers
Materials: Impact-resistant polycarbonate
This case from Rokform is the ultimate choice if you're an outdoorsy adventurer who likes to take risks. It offers military-grade levels of drop protection, is MagSafe and wireless charging compatible, and uses RokLockTwist Lock magnetic mounting and MAGMAX magnets for a 3x stronger hold onto magnetic surfaces and compatible MagSafe accessories.
Best for designers
Materials: Silicone Interior + Hard Shell Exterior
If you want the prettiest iPhone 15 case on the market then look no further. These cases from Burga are extremely elegant, and stylish, and offer great double-layer protection too with raised bezels around the edges of the camera unit and shock absorption bumpers. Did we mention you can match it to your other devices too? With a full design collection.
Best for pop culture enthusiasts
Materials: EcoShock
These cases aren't just a pretty cover, aside from being the bounciest cases on the market, they can leave your iPhone 15 intact from the harshest of heights, having been tested to withstand drops from 21.3 feet! it also has some amazing co-lab designs to choose from with popular franchises, plus customization options to add your own text should you choose.
Best for grippiness
Materials: Rugged Backplate, Soft Inner Padding
The Gripzilla case from Smartish can be had in an array of different designs, and is the ultimate case for those who like to grip their phone tight in hand and appreciate the wavy texture. This case also has its own magnets, and raised-bumper edges for screen and lens protection, and has been drop-tested to survive 50 drops at 6FT onto concrete!
Best for sustainability
Materials: Plastic and other Recycled Materials
The Forme series from Incipio is a great choice for those wanting a slim and form-fitting case without the bulk. Made with recycled materials, it has a dual-layer, one-piece construction, with 10ft drop protection and antimicrobial properties to keep your case fresh. Incipio also offers a lifetime warranty and recycled packaging.
How do I choose a case?
It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best iPhone 15 case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
There are also plenty of magnetic smartphone accessories available to enhance your device, so be sure to grab a wallet or pop socket and personalise your new iPhone. Need a case with extra strong magnets? Check out our best magnetic phone cases guide instead.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.
