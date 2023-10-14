The best iPhone 15 cases in 2023

Looking for the best iPhone 15 cases? We've got you covered (pun intended). Apple has announced its latest iPhone series and there's no better time to be prepared and start hunting for the best iPhone 15 series cases to ensure that your shiny new smartphone is protected from day one.

Not to brag, but we're pretty much experts now when it comes to finding the best phone cases on the market to suit every budget and lifestyle. Having tested over 100 cases from respectable brands and manufacturers, we know exactly what you need to keep your phone safe, and what's best avoided.

If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in an iPhone 15 case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses. Also, consider investing in one of the best camera lens protectors for additional coverage and peace of mind.

How do I choose a case?

It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?

We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best iPhone 15 case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.

There are also plenty of magnetic smartphone accessories available to enhance your device, so be sure to grab a wallet or pop socket and personalise your new iPhone. Need a case with extra strong magnets? Check out our best magnetic phone cases guide instead.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.

There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.

