The best Fujifilm X-T20 deals in September 2021

The Fujifilm X-T20 has now been replaced by the X-T30 – but that shouldn't put you off, as this means that there are some great best buys on this mirrorless camera out there, and it is still a great beginner mirrorless camera (but do check that the X-T30 is not available at a better price in some places!).

Pitched originally as a junior model to the X-T2, and inheriting much of that camera's technology, this little smasher is also capable of 4K video recording and comes equipped with Wi-Fi for cable-free image transfer. You also get the latest X-Processor Pro engine to handle all operational tasks and image processing.

The best Fujifilm X-T20 deals Gorgeous design, excellent image quality and high-quality lenses make the X-T20 a winner Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C format | Megapixels: 24.3MP | Lens mount: Fujifilm X | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Electronic, 2,360K dots | Max burst speed: 14fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast Tilting, touch-sensitive screen Great 4K video footage Only one card slot Lack of weather sealing

Another particularly useful feature is the 3in tilting LCD, which not only boasts 100% frame coverage but also touch functionality. So, you can specify the exact area of the subject you want the camera to focus on by tapping that point on screen. Furthermore, as when capturing stills, autofocus can also be adjusted by touch when filming video.

Available in both black and silver finishes, the camera is very much likely to appeal to traditionalists, who would be swayed by the SLR-style eye-level viewfinder and tactile control dials on the top plate.

On key point of difference between Fujifilm and its rivals is the X-T20’s on-board Film Simulation modes. These are designed to replicate the characteristics of Fujifilm's most popular film emulsions, and they can be applied to both stills and videos, their effects visible in real time.

Don't want to change all manual settings yourself? You don't have to. With the Advanced SR Auto mode you can just use the camera much like a point-and-shoot model, wherein the camera simply selects the right settings based on what it recognises in the scene.

The camera’s low light performance has been improved in this iteration from the X-T10, with standard ISO settings selectable up to a whopping ISO 12,800, an option that was only available as an extended setting with the previous X-T10.

AF performance in low light – and for low-contrast subjects – is likewise much improved. And if it's people you're photographing, Eye Detection AF automatically takes some of the guesswork away by identifying the subject's eyes and making sure they stay focused.

With around 26 XF lenses to choose from, the X-T20 is a solid choice for those that want to join the Fujifilm system without breaking the bank. All you’ve have to do now is make up your mind on whether you go for the serious black or classic silver body option.

