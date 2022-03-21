The best dock for MacBook Pro in 2022

The best dock for MacBook Pro is an essential buy if you want to connect up lots of devices to your laptop. Because while we're huge fans of Apple's latest marvel – both the MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch – it's a little irritating that it has so few slots.

With the best dock for MacBook Pro, though, your worries will be no more. Simply by plugging it into a single USB-C port, you'll open up a whole world of connectivity. If you want to plug in an extra monitor or two, connect a mouse or portable hard drive, charge up your phone, plug in headphones, or connect to wired internet, it will suddenly become a piece of cake. Some of the best docks for MacBook Pro even offer passthrough charging, which means you can power up your laptop at the same time as connecting up other devices.

In this article, we've gathered together the best docks for MacBook Pro available today. Read on to discover what each has to offer, how they differ and which one will suit your needs most closely.

1. Caldigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock The best dock for MacBook for most people Specifications Size: 13.1 x 4 x 9.8cm Weight: 470g‎ Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2, 5x USB-A, 2x USB-C, SD Card Reader, Digital Optical Audio (S/PDIF), Gigabit Ethernet, audio in, audio out Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of USB ports + 15 ports in total + Delivers 87W of power Reasons to avoid - No HDMI

Want as many ports as possible (and prepared to pay for it)? Then you'll love the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which has 15 slots in total. These include five USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, and if that's not enough for you, we'd love to hear what you have in your setup... and whether the fire brigade have been informed.

This dock also provides the most power back to your MacBook Pro, a heady 87W. You can connect up to two 4K monitors, or a single 5K display. Either way, you get a super-smooth 60Hz refresh rate. All this plus slots for an SD card reader, audio in and out, Gigabit Ethernet adds up to a fantastic array of connectivity.

The main omission here is HDMI, plus the DisplayPort 1.2 standard is a little outdated. So if high-quality 4K streaming is a priority, you may want to consider one of the other docks on this list.

2. Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock The best dock for MacBook Pro with HDMI Specifications Size: 22.8 x 8.3 x 2.5cm Weight: ‎500g Ports: 2x USB-C 3.1, 2x USB-A 3.1, 2x HDMI, audio jack, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Walmart View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great range of ports + Supports two 4K monitors + Delivers 85W of power Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

While it doesn't offer as many ports as the first option on our list, the Corsair TBT100 still represents good quality and value, and it has not just one but two HDMI ports. These allow you to connect two 4K monitors simultaneously, with both supporting a 60Hz refresh rate.

You also get four USB ports (two USB-A and two USB-C), which should be plenty for most people's needs. Then there's an SD card reader, a Gigabit Ethernet jack and an audio jack to boot. And to round things off nicely, it efficiently delivers up to 85W of power to your MacBook Pro. So while this is one of the more expensive models on our list, you are getting value for money.

3. Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core The best dock for MacBook Pro for portability Specifications Size: 3.8 x 13.2 x 16.5cm Weight: ‎220g Ports: 2 x USB-A, USB-C PD, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Light and compact + Great range of ports + Delivers 60W of power Reasons to avoid - Cable can't be replaced

Need a dock that's easy to carry about and take from place to place? Then let us recommend the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core. Weighing just 220g, and measuring just 1.3.8 x 13.2 x 16.5cm, this device is beautifully compact and portable. Yet it still manages to deliver 60W of power to your MacBook Pro, as well as providing an impressive array of connectivity.

To get specific, this dock supports dual 4K 60Hz monitors, via a dedicated DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.0 port. You also get two USB-A ports (3.0 and 2.0 respectively) and one USB-C power delivery port, along with two 3.5mm audio jacks and a Gigabit Ethernet jack. Note, though, that the cable can’t be replaced, so you’ll need to take good care of it.

4. Moshi Symbus Q The best dock for MacBook Pro with wireless charging Specifications Size: 11.6 x 7.2 x 3.2cm Weight: ‎785g Ports: 2x USB-A, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet Today's Best Deals View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Wireless charging + Supports 4K video Reasons to avoid - Doesn't power MacBook - No audio jack

Wouldn't it be great if there was a dock for MacBook Pro that also provided wireless charging for your phone? Well, there is, and it's called the Moshi Symbus Q. With a Qi-EPP-certified wireless charging pad built in, you can stick your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel on top and boost their battery without any need for extra leads. You won't even need to remove your phone from its case, as long as it's 5mm thick or less.

Besides that you also get one HDMI slot, which supports 4K video at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz, along with a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and two USB-A ports. Note, though, that you can't use this dock to power your MacBook.

5. IOGear Quantum Dual Mode Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro 5K support and lots of ports Specifications Size: 22.2 x 8 x 2.8cm Weight: ‎454g Ports: 3 x USB-A, 2x DisplayPorts, audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Supports 5K + Good range of ports + Provides 15W of power Reasons to avoid - Only provides 15W power

Like the first option on our list from Caldigit, the Iogear Thunderbolt 3 Quantum Docking Station also supports 5K. Alternatively, you can use it to connect two 4K monitors to your MacBook Pro at 60Hz, via its dual Display Ports.

This dock also provides you with three USB-A ports, an audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet jack, giving you a host of options to connect up your kit. A Thunderbolt 3 expansion port is also provided, to daisy chain up to five additional Thunderbolt 3 devices, such as a portable hard drive or an external GPU video box. And you can charge your MacBook Pro with up to 15W of power too.

6. OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock A quality way to stream 4K Specifications Size: 4 x 21.5 x 14.5cm Weight: ‎259g Ports: 2 x USB-A, 2 x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two HDMI ports + Supports HDCP 2.2 Reasons to avoid - No power delivery - No audio jack

Another light and compact dock for MacBook Pro, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is a solid choice if connecting to one or two 4K monitors is a priority. Its two HDMI ports can each be linked up to a 4K display, and the dock supports HDMI precision multi-channel audio (LCPM, DTS, and Dolby Digital). It's also compatible with the HDCP 2.2 standard, making for smooth streaming of 4K content indeed.

And that's not all. You also get two USB-A ports (3.1 and 2.0), along with a Gigabit Ethernet jack. On the downside, there's no audio jack and you can't use this dock to charge your MacBook Pro.

7. StarTech.com Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock Light, portable and supports 5K Specifications Size: 25.4 x 12.19 x 2cm Weight: ‎145.15g Ports: 2 x DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Light and portable + Supports 5K + Supports 2 x 4K monitors Reasons to avoid - No passthrough charging

The lightest on our list of the best docks for MacBook Pro, the ‎StarTech.com Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock weighs in at just 145.15g. At just 25.4 x 12.19 x 2cm, it's pretty tiny too. And yet it stick packs in plenty of possibility for connecting devices to your MacBook Pro.

Two DisplayPort outputs allow you to connect two 4K monitors, or a single 5K display, both at 60Hz. There's also a Gigabit Ethernet jack and a USB-A (3.0) port. MacBook charging, however, is not supported, and there's no audio jack.

