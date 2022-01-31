Joby launches new Wavo microphone range for pros, creators and streamers

Aimed at video creators, Joby's five new Wavo microphones include a Wavo PRO Shotgun mic, Wavo AIR wireless mic and Wavo POD streaming and podcasting microphone, all designed for easy to use, plug and play operation.

The new Wavo mics update Joby's existing microphone line-up, which was first introduced at Play List Live 2020. Joby sees its new mics as a complement to its existing range of GorillaPod supports and Beamo lights. The brand wants to be a 'one stop solution' for content creator gear.

(Image credit: Joby)

Joby Wavo PRO

At the top of the Wavo range is an all-new Wavo PRO shotgun mic, equipped with a hybrid analog/digital system with active noise reduction (ANR), a sound management app for iOS and Android for remote audio monitoring, and a second 3.5mm mic input for dual channel recording or interviews, for example. It's designed to offer pro-level audio quality and control for videographers.

The high-end Joby Wavo PRO is available now at a price of $299.99/£257.95 (around AU$429), but coming in March 2022 is a cheaper mid-range version called the PRO DS, which will sell for $249.99/£228.95 (around AU$357). This has most of the pro-grade components of the flagship Wavo PRO, but is designed to deliver high-quality audio with simpler plug and play operation, a high-pass filter to cut low-frequency noise, 'safe track' for mono or dual channel recording and battery and audio level LEDs.

(Image credit: Joby)

Joby Wavo AIR

The new Wavo AIR is a wireless lavalier mic kit with double transmitters and two lave mics, with cable adaptors for both cameras and phones. Like the other Wavo products, it's designed for ease of use and ‘instant-pairing’.

The AIR kit offers 2.4GHz audio capture, hands-free operation via a magnetic lanyard, belt clip or cold shoe mount, TRS and TRRS compatibility and a wireless range of up to 50m (164ft). The two mics allow audio recording from two different locations. Available now, the Wavo AIR costs $249.99/£214.95 (around AU$357).

(Image credit: Joby)

Joby Wavo POD

Where the Wavo PRO and Wavo AIR are designed for location filming, the new Wavo POD is more for desktop streaming and podcasts. It's a large-diaphragm, USB condenser microphone with both cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns and 24bit/48kHz high-res sampling rates.

In addition, the Wavo POD has a 3.5mm jack for headphone monitoring and along with a volume and gain knob with a mute function. Also included is a pop filter accessory to take out voice 'plosives' and a desk stand. Connection s via USB Type-C for use with laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones, and there are two 1/4-inch mounts either side of the stand for fitting accessories or attaching the mic to a boom arm.

Available now, the Wavo POD is a more affordable option than the Pro and the AIR, costing $99.99/£85.95 (around AU$143).

(Image credit: Joby)

Joby Wavo Lav PRO

Last but not least, the Wavo Lav Pro is a wired lavalier mic (as opposed to the wireless AIR model above), and it comes with a 2.5m long cable with a TRS connector for connecting to a camera. Also included is a foam windshield and an aluminium mounting clip. The Joby Wavo Lav Pro is available now and costs $79.99/£68.95 (around AU$114).

