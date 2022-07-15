iPhone 14 Max delay looks likely as production falls far behind schedule

September, when we expect the iPhone 14 family to launch, as per Apple’s yearly schedule, is only a couple months away and now it looks like the iPhone 14 Max might not make that date, thanks to supply chain difficulties. Analyst Ross Young reported via a Super Followers tweet, brought to our attention by 9to5mac, that production of the iPhone 14 Max is behind schedule, making it the first 6.7-inch iPhone that isn’t a Pro model to cause some supply chain issues.

In his tweet, available only to Super Followers of his account, Young said that panel shipments are still “way behind” where they should be this close to launch and he also shared that panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max are still lagging far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

Via 9to5mac, we know that Young has also divulged that supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are more than three times higher than volumes for the iPhone 14 Max. This is because although both new flagships share the same screen size, the panels themselves will be different due to the iPhone 14 Max lacking support for ProMotion. ProMotion is Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology, which is only coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a very popular smartphone with consumers once it launches and will also occupy a special place in the iPhone timeline as it marks the first time that Apple has offered a 6.7-inch iPhone that doesn’t come with Pro features and indeed price tag. Whether the delay will effect launch times in the end unlitimately remains to be seen – Apple will be pulling out all the stops to ensure the whole iPhone 14 family launches together.

iPhone 14 price hikes

iPhone 14 render by John Prosser (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

Yesterday we reported on information from industry insider Ben Wood of CCS Insight, pointing towards a price hike across the whole iPhone 14 family, due to the increased costs Apple is facing through its whole supply chain.

“Apple will have some tough decisions to make on pricing on iPhone 14" Ben Wood, CCS Insight

“Apple will have some tough decisions to make on pricing on iPhone 14. There is no question that production and component costs continue to rise for all consumer electronics makers, and in the case of the UK, exchange rates are a factor too. These elements would suggest a price rise may be necessary but given the cost of living head-winds Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive,” said Wood. Indeed, in a market that is more competitive than ever, it seems Apple has some tough times and decisions ahead.

