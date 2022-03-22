iPhone 14 leak: Screen size surprise for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Reliable leaker @shadow_leak has tweeted some screen specifications of the eagerly awaited iPhone 14 series and they might upset some Apple fans. If you were expecting the upgrade to the iPhone 13 series to follow suit with newer versions of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with its giant screen or the iPhone 13 mini with its teeny screen, you’ll be disappointed as sizing is alleged to be more midi across the series.

• iPhone 14: 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Pro: 6.06" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAMMarch 20, 2022 See more

As well as the screen specs for the four iPhone 14 models we're expecting to see launch, @shadow_leak also shared some other information, namely chipsets and RAM. We don’t know where this information has come from so it’s important to treat it as rumor, but the leaker does have a good track record so it’s worth looking at.

Allegedly, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will both feature 6.06-inch displays, while the 14 Max and 14 Pro Max will feature 6.68-inch displays.

A16 Bionic chipsets

Both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to have the new A16 Bionic chipset and LPTO screens, which provide a variable refresh rate. The non-Pro models are leaked to have the older A15 Bionic chip and 60Hz displays.

@shadow_leak also tells us that all four new iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM and flexible OLED screens.

If the leak is indeed correct it means that the screens on both new iPhone 14 Max models are a little bit smaller than those seen on the iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.68-inches compared to 6.7-inches.

Goodbye iPhone mini

iPhone SE (2022) (Image credit: Apple)

Several previous leaks, just like this one, have pointed towards there being no iPhone 14 mini. However, it looks like this has really just been replaced by Apple’s new Phone SE (2022), which is the company’s most affordable phone to date.

The iPhone SE (2022) comes in a compact design with iOS 15 delivering a seamless user experience and features impressive upgrades including the performance of the A15 Bionic chip, which makes user experience better across the board, including advanced camera capabilities. Pretty much what we would have been expecting from the iPhone 14 mini.

