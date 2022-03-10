Apple iPhone 14: What we’ve heard so far

As soon as the iPhone 13 family was released, the iPhone 14 range, expected September 2022, started to leak. Here we round up the most likely to be true tip-offs – it’s all change at Apple, according to these phone rumors…

Hole + pill design

Got sent this image from weibo showing the diameter of the hole 5,631mm Can confirm this is accurate. pic.twitter.com/i3rMHRLmrKMarch 3, 2022 See more

There has been a plethora of leaks alleging to Apple replacing the notch design on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and employing a punch “hole + pill design” instead. The circular punch hole will allegedly house the Face ID dot projector and the pill-shaped cut-out will contain both the front camera and Face ID infrared camera. As seen in the above design, Apple is also said to be banking on a horizontal 'i' for iPhone as a design differentiator, being the only company using a visible two-hole concept.

Camera sensor upgrade to 48MP

Informed by a TrendForce report detailing camera module shipments, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are rumoured to include a new main sensor, with a significant upgrade from 12MP to 48MP. It’s said that Apple will support both 48MP and 12MP shooting modes to allow for 48MP images to be captured in well-lit conditions and 12MP images in lower light, giving users the option to choose. The 48MP sensor will likely be limited to only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Here comes the USB-C

Back in November we reported on a fresh leak claiming Apple is considering ditching Lightning port in favor of USB-C for the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro. This has been alleged by several sources now making it even more likely.

The Biden-Harris Administration and the European Union are both pushing for USB-C ports in all devices and potentially getting ready to fine technology companies who don’t adhere, so it makes sense for Apple to finally include a USB-C. Indeed, adding the port to Pro iPhones is a smart way to meet the criteria for USB-C, as Apple could potentially argue it has started the transition to leave Lightning behind, leaving them to filter USB-C ports into to low-end iPhones in the next few years.

See you later SIM card

When Brazilian site BlogdoiPhone published the tip-off that, in 2023, Apple will remove the iPhone’s physical SIM card slot for the iPhone 14, instead leaving the new range entirely reliant on digital eSIMs, we took it with a pinch of salt. however since then this has been corroborated by both a MacRumors source and reliable then leaker @dylandkt, giving it much more weight and interestingly both of these say we will see the back of the SIM card this year, meaning the iPhone 14 launch.

Higher prices across three of the four new models

Reliable yet anonymous leaker, LeaksApplePro, has revealed vis his iDropNews column that Apple will be passing the increased production costs owed to the new design onto the consumer. The tipster alleges three out of the four new models will come with heftier price tags with the iPhone 14 at $799, iPhone 14 Max at $899, iPhone 14 Pro at $1,099 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,199.







