Canon turns speed dial to 195fps with latest R system firmware

By published

Canon sets the speed dial to MAX with new firmware that almost turns them into new cameras!

Canon EOS R3
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has announced new firmware updates for its EOS R system in response to feedback and requests from photographers, which will introduce impressive speed and endurance to the Canon EOS R3, R5 and R6 cameras.

Firmware updates come out all the time, so why should you be excited about these? Well, the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab) firmware v1.20 sets new heights for high speed shooting, allowing up to 195fps JPG images to be captured continuously. 

• What are the best Canon RF lenses?

The Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) firmware v1.60 extends video recording times thanks to an Auto Power Off Temperature feature, and the Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab) firmware v1.60 now allows crop ratios to be assigned to a custom button, speeding up workflows so that you can spend more time shooting and less time editing.

Canon EOS R3

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon EOS R3 is already a remarkable sports camera, and the v1.20 firmware update improves its speedy specs. If photographers use the custom high-speed continuous shooting setting, they'll now get frame rates from 30fps up to 195fps – that's at full resolution in a JPEG, HEIF or RAW format. 

Another result of this firmware update is that the Canon EOS R3 will offer Full HD movies for slow-motion capture at 240p, for frame rate speeds that have previously only been available on dedicated video cameras. 

Cloud RAW Image Processing will now be available in the EOS R3, too, a feature that was previously launches on the Canon EOS R7. This processing applies sophisticated deep learning to the image, and can improve elements such as resolution and sharpness

The latest Canon EOS R3 improvement is the ability to assign crop ratios to a custom button on the Canon EOS R3. Cropping the image effectively acts as a built-in extender, enabling photographers to zoom in on newsworthy moments even if they don't have the right lenses to hand.

In all, this new firmware update really makes the Canon EOS R3 an even more appealing camera to sports or wildlife photographers, offering lightening-fast image capture and slow-motion picture to make the nearly a new camera, let alone a firmware update!

Canon EOS R5

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Vloggers have previously complained that the edges of videos taken in selfie mode would shake when taken with an ultra-wide lens. To combat this, the Canon EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6 now include wobble correction within the Digital Movie IS function. Wondering if the Canon EOS R5 vs R6 is for you?

The v1.60 firmware for the EOS R5 will also bring a popular feature of the EOS R3 to the EOS R5 – Auto Power Off Temperature – which (depending on conditions) enables longer recording times to be achieved.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles