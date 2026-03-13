Insta360 GO 3S price slashed to £239 in Amazon Spring Deal Days

The Insta360 GO 3S 128GB has dropped to just £239 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, down from its usual £369.99 price. That’s a very welcome saving of £130.99 and makes this tiny action camera significantly more accessible for anyone looking to capture hands-free video without carrying bulky gear.

Save £130.99 Insta360 Go 3S 128GB: was £369.99 now £239 at Amazon The Insta360 Go 3S 128GB is a tiny, wearable action camera capable of shooting sharp 4K video, combining a thumb-sized 39g body with impressive stabilization, magnetic mounting and hands-free POV recording that makes it perfect for travel, vlogging and capturing spontaneous moments.

Despite its incredibly small size, the GO 3S packs an impressive set of features aimed squarely at creators who want maximum flexibility. Designed as an ultra-compact wearable action camera, it can be mounted almost anywhere, allowing users to capture unique perspectives that would be difficult or impossible with a traditional camera.

The camera is capable of recording high-quality video with impressive stabilization, ensuring smooth footage whether you’re walking, cycling, travelling, or simply documenting everyday moments. Insta360’s well-known FlowState stabilization technology helps keep footage steady, even when the camera is mounted in challenging positions.

A major highlight of the GO 3S is its magnetic mounting system and modular design, which make it incredibly versatile in real-world use. The camera can quickly attach to clothing, helmets, bikes, or accessories, while the Action Pod provides additional controls and extended battery life when needed.

The 128GB internal storage offers plenty of space for recording clips throughout the day, making it ideal for vloggers, travellers, and content creators who want a simple point-and-capture experience without worrying about swapping memory cards.

At £239, the Insta360 GO 3S 128GB represents excellent value during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. For anyone looking for a lightweight, creative video camera that can go almost anywhere, this current price makes it one of the most attractive compact action camera deals available.