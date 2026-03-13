Insta360 GO 3S price slashed to £239 in Amazon Spring Deal Days
Huge £130 saving on the ultra-compact Insta360 GO 3S
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Insta360 GO 3S 128GB has dropped to just £239 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, down from its usual £369.99 price. That’s a very welcome saving of £130.99 and makes this tiny action camera significantly more accessible for anyone looking to capture hands-free video without carrying bulky gear.
The Insta360 Go 3S 128GB is a tiny, wearable action camera capable of shooting sharp 4K video, combining a thumb-sized 39g body with impressive stabilization, magnetic mounting and hands-free POV recording that makes it perfect for travel, vlogging and capturing spontaneous moments.
Despite its incredibly small size, the GO 3S packs an impressive set of features aimed squarely at creators who want maximum flexibility. Designed as an ultra-compact wearable action camera, it can be mounted almost anywhere, allowing users to capture unique perspectives that would be difficult or impossible with a traditional camera.
The camera is capable of recording high-quality video with impressive stabilization, ensuring smooth footage whether you’re walking, cycling, travelling, or simply documenting everyday moments. Insta360’s well-known FlowState stabilization technology helps keep footage steady, even when the camera is mounted in challenging positions.
A major highlight of the GO 3S is its magnetic mounting system and modular design, which make it incredibly versatile in real-world use. The camera can quickly attach to clothing, helmets, bikes, or accessories, while the Action Pod provides additional controls and extended battery life when needed.
The 128GB internal storage offers plenty of space for recording clips throughout the day, making it ideal for vloggers, travellers, and content creators who want a simple point-and-capture experience without worrying about swapping memory cards.
At £239, the Insta360 GO 3S 128GB represents excellent value during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. For anyone looking for a lightweight, creative video camera that can go almost anywhere, this current price makes it one of the most attractive compact action camera deals available.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.