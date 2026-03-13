Canon PowerShot V10 DROPS to £229 - vlogging just got a whole lot cheaper!
Amazon cuts Canon’s compact vlogging camera to £229
The Canon PowerShot V10 Vlogging Starter Kit has dropped to just £229 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, down from its usual £351.22 price. That’s a welcome saving of £122.22, making this compact vlogging camera kit far more appealing for creators looking to start producing content without investing in a larger camera setup.
The Canon PowerShot V10 Vlogging Starter Kit is a compact all-in-one vlogging camera designed for creators who want simplicity and portability, combining 4K video recording, a built-in wide-angle lens, stereo microphones with wind filtering, and an integrated multi-position stand to make filming high-quality content quick and effortless wherever you are.
Designed specifically with vloggers and content creators in mind, the PowerShot V10 offers a compact, pocketable design that makes it easy to record video anywhere. Its all-in-one concept combines a camera, lens, microphone, and stand into a single device, allowing users to quickly set up and start filming without additional accessories.
At the heart of the camera is a 20.9MP sensor paired with a wide-angle lens designed for handheld recording. This makes it particularly suited to vlogging, livestreaming, and casual video creation, where a wider field of view helps keep both the creator and their surroundings comfortably in frame.
The PowerShot V10 also features a built-in stand, making it easy to place on a desk, table, or flat surface for stable recording. Canon has also equipped the camera with high-quality stereo microphones and a wind filter, helping ensure audio is clear and usable straight out of the camera.
Connectivity is another key strength, with the camera supporting direct livestreaming and simple smartphone integration. This allows creators to quickly transfer footage, share clips, or broadcast content online with minimal setup.
At just £229 during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, the Canon PowerShot V10 Vlogging Starter Kit represents excellent value for aspiring creators. With £122.22 knocked off the regular price, it’s one of the most affordable ways to step into dedicated vlogging gear while staying within the Canon ecosystem.
