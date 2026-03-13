This smart bird feeder camera identifies 6,000 species — and it's now just £99 in the Amazon sale
Amazon slashes £110 off Birdfy smart bird feeder camera
The Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera (Solar) has dropped to just £99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, down from its usual £209.99 price. That’s a substantial saving of £110, making this smart wildlife gadget far more accessible for anyone looking to bring modern birdwatching technology into their garden.
The Netvue by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera is a clever solar-powered bird feeder with a built-in HD camera that automatically records video clips and sends instant alerts to your phone whenever birds visit, letting you collect and share close-up wildlife moments from your garden.
Combining a traditional bird feeder with a built-in HD camera, the Birdfy feeder automatically records photos and video whenever birds arrive. Through the dedicated smartphone app, users receive instant alerts and can watch live footage or replay clips of visiting birds, turning a simple feeder into a connected wildlife observation point.
One of the standout features is the built-in AI recognition technology, which can identify more than 6,000 bird species. The system automatically catalogues sightings through the app, helping users learn more about the birds visiting their garden while building a digital collection of recorded encounters.
The camera is supported by a solar-powered design, with a rechargeable battery and included solar panel ensuring the feeder can operate continuously with minimal maintenance. Its weather-resistant construction also means it is built to remain outside year-round, quietly recording bird activity throughout the seasons.
Beyond simply watching birds, the Birdfy system encourages a more interactive experience. Clips can be saved, shared, and revisited later, making it particularly appealing for wildlife enthusiasts, families, or anyone who enjoys documenting the natural world in their own garden.
At just £99 during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, the Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera represents excellent value. With £110 knocked off the regular £209.99 price, this is one of the most affordable ways to turn your garden into a smart birdwatching hub.
