Best Ring camera: Amazon’s security options made clear

The best Ring cameras can keep your space secure, helping you to sleep better at night. The Amazon-owned company has carved out a solid reputation for the cameras within its Ring doorbells, and does dedicated Ring security cameras too.

But that means a lot of choice, and it can all get a bit confusing. So which Ring camera is best for you? Our guide will help you make the right decision.

Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to just one camera. If you’re assembling a smart home, you’ll especially appreciate how multiple Ring cameras communicate easily with each other via an iOS or Android app. There's also thorough integration with Alexa and Echo, and Ring’s own security alarm systems, which can integrate and share the cameras as motion sensors.

All the cameras on this list offer a live view, two-way communication and simple motion alerts. What separates dedicated Ring cameras from Ring doorbells (which themselves feature cameras) is whether they are weatherproof, how they draw their power, how they are installed and what extra features might be on offer, especially for cloud subscribers. These may include storage of detected events for later review, and identifying ‘Person’ from ‘Motion’ in alerts.

There are two options for subscription; Ring Protect Basic ($3 / £2.50 per device) or Protect Plus ($10 / £8 for unlimited devices).

In this list we'll pick out the best choices for different situations (and budgets). Most of the cameras are available with a choice of black or white bodies; we’ll leave the aesthetic to you, but just remember the option will be there at the retailer’s site.

Best Ring cameras in 2022

Ring Indoor Cam Indoor camera with two-way chat Specifications Field of view: 140-degree (diagonal) Resolution: 1080P Night Vision: Yes, color Audio: Two-way talk, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo Detection triggers: Motion, Power source: Indoor adapter via USB Dimensions: 46 x 46 x 75mm Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Black or white to suit any home + Live view without subscription + Easily installed (and moved) Reasons to avoid - No storage without subscription - Privacy cover is optional extra

Simple to install anywhere near a power outlet, the Indoor Cam is a high-end security device. A really nice touch is that if you choose the black finish, a black power lead is supplied. Go for white and you get a white lead. In other words, it should match your décor. Plus if you or your guests are concerned about privacy then, for complete trust, Ring offer a physical cover as an accessory (we’d prefer it was included, but it’s good that it’s an option).

Because it's a powered camera, the Indoor Cam offers Ring’s pre-roll feature for subscribers (clips feature a few seconds before the triggering moment), making it an ideal security camera. The two-way talk system means it can be used as a child monitor with the option to checking in on (or singing to) the little ones remotely. Unlike the next in our list, though, the camera is not weatherproof.

Ring Stick Up Cam The most affordable outdoor option Specifications Field of view: 130-degree diagonal Resolution: 1080P Night Vision: Yes, color Audio: Two-Way audio, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo Detection triggers: Motion (with zones) Power source: AC adapter Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 97mm Operating temperature: -20 to 50˚C (-4 to 120F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ideal for outdoor positioning + Multiple mounting options + Live view and talk without subscription Reasons to avoid - Installation requires cabling

Sometimes listed as the “Stick Up Cam Plug-In,” this camera has a slightly narrower field of view compared to the Indoor Cam, which makes sense when targeting a door or driveway and retaining detail.

It also features Ring’s Color Night Vision feature, which adds tone to those areas of night where some ambient light is available, andd where traditional security video would be entirely mono.

The Ring Stick Up Cam ships with a power adapter of up to 6.8m (20ft), which can be run from an indoor socket, giving plenty of DIY options. Overall, this is a great choice for a low-maintenance system in which the installer isn’t afraid of running cable.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery / Solar Outdoor security camera you don't have to run a cable for Specifications Field of view: 130-degree diagonal Resolution: 1080P Night Vision: Yes Audio: Two-Way audio, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo Detection triggers: Motion, Power source: Removable Battery or mains Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 97mm Operating temperature: -20 to 50˚C (-4 to 120F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Today's Best Deals View at MobileCiti Online (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at PBTech (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Battery can last around 2 months + Can be re-positioned painlessly + Solar-powered option Reasons to avoid - Tricky to position camera securely while making battery reachable - Higher levels of motion/activation mean more frequent changes

Taking the weatherproof camera but providing extra options, the Ring Stick-Up is available as a Stick-Up Battery and Stick-Up Solar. These devices are actually the same; the solar panel is an accessory which tops the battery up. The camera is also broadly similar to the Plug-in powered Stick Up camera, though it does lack the color night vision feature (presumably minimizing battery draw).

For some, the advantage of wire-free installation will be avoiding a structural assault on their property, But for parents it might be useful to have a camera which can simply be moved around the garden, depending on how it’s being used.

The battery pops out of the bottom to be recharged, and Ring will gladly sell extra batteries, so you can maintain near-continuous coverage. But positioning in a high place will be problematic.

Taking the opposite perspective, anything you can reach, so can others. So, should you come to re-think matters, you can always get a power adapter and turn the camera into (effectively) a Stick-Up camera with battery backup.

Ring Spotlight Cam (aka Spotlight Cam Battery) Wired/battery camera with lights Specifications Field of view: 160 degrees diagonal Resolution: 1080P Night Vision: Yes Audio: Two-way, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo Detection triggers: Motion, Infra-red Power source: Mains or 6000 mAH rechargeable Dimensions: 126 x 69 x 76 mm Operating temperature: -25 to 50˚C (-5 to 120F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Loud siren and lights deter unwelcome guests + Choose whether to sound siren remotely + Customizable motion zones Reasons to avoid - Not as bright as Floodlight Cam - You’re likely to want a spare battery

The Spotlight Cam combines the deterrent of an infra-red garden light with the security advantages of the Stick-Up Cam. The bright lights mounted in either side of a weatherproof unit mean night-time video clips caught by the system are crisper. The IR sensor, though, means it can only be mounted from a rear-mounted fitting. So it’s less portable than the Stick-Up, and more like a traditional security camera in that regard.

The battery-powered version incorporates a quick-release design for its sizable 6,000mAH battery pack, while the camera features advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones and a security alarm you can choose to set off once you’ve checked the alert on your phone (rather than have it automatically annoy your neighbors every time). This is an especially thoughtful choice, especially when the device is new and you’re tweaking the zones in the settings.

As well as warding off criminals, this can also be a handy way to light the drive when you get home, without being too noisy.

Ring Floodlight Cam Premium outdoor camera with route tracking Specifications Field of view: 160-degree diagonal Resolution: 1080P with HDR Night Vision: Yes Audio: Two-way talk, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo Detection triggers: 3D Motion Detection Power source: 100-240V AC (Mains) Dimensions: 217 x 326 x 202mm Operating temperature: -20.5 to 48˚C (-5 to 120F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz / 5GHz Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at PBTech (opens in new tab) View at The Good Guys Australia (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tracks people’s routes through your property + Smart zoom on visitors + Advanced pre-roll Reasons to avoid - Larger mounting bracket (12cm) - 3D range is approx 9m / 30ft

Offered only as a hardwired camera, this is a serious floodlight which needs continuous power to provide 2,000 lumens (total) illumination. The camera itself offers high dynamic range over and above the obvious alternative, the Spotlight Cam). It also features a remote-activated 110db siren, but perhaps the most interesting features are ‘3D Motion Detection’ and ‘Birds Eye View’, which detect distance and speed of visitors in range using camera and IR sensor data.

In the app, this is viewed with an aerial map of your property (downloaded from Google at setup) to plot the route people take when they stray from public areas onto your property. It's fascinating to review, and useful in setting up zones for the lights to ignore if near a street. It also improves smart zoom (cropping on subject).

Finally, as long as you also have Ring Protect, the camera is capable of six second pre-roll. That means you’ll get to see the crucial moments before each recorded clip was triggered.

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite Internet security that which doesn’t need Wi-Fi Specifications Field of view: 172-degrees diagonal Resolution: 1080P Night Vision: Yes Audio: Two-way audio, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo Detection triggers: Motion Power source: PoE or USB adapter Dimensions: 97 x 60 x 60mm Operating temperature: -20.5 to 48˚C (-5 to 120F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz or 5 GHz (or Ethernet) Today's Best Deals View at PBTech (opens in new tab) View at MyDeal (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + PoE (Power over Ethernet) option + Reliable internet without taxing your wi-fi + Wider field of view Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Traditional security camera companies haven’t stood still as Wi-Fi cloud connected cameras have entered their space. A technology called PoE (Power Over Ethernet) provides wired connections for digital video, and the Stick Up Cam Elite uses the same system to side-step any tricky Wi-Fi dead zones you might have in your home.

A single cable to the device, which is weatherproof, splits into a power lead and an Ethernet cable, which you can connect to a PoE router. This also makes it easy to upgrade to Ring cameras from a PoE system, although for indoor use the USB adaptor in the box might be an easier option.

The Elite also offers a different perspective: a wider field-of-view lens than its siblings, which might suit some locations around your property.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired The cheapest smart doorbell Specifications Field of view: 155-degrees horizontal ( Resolution: 1080P Night Vision: Yes Audio: Two-way Integrations: Alexa/Echo Detection triggers: Motion, Button Press Power source: Doorbell wiring Dimensions: 101 x 46 x 22mm Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz Today's Best Deals View at The Good Guys Australia (opens in new tab) View at eBay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Significantly cheaper than many smart doorbells + Smaller button box + Advanced pre-roll (with subscription) Reasons to avoid - Landscape image means you can’t see packages

With a very affordable price tag, you’d expect the Ring Video Doorbell Wired to be somewhat disappointing in terms of features. But if you’re able to provide wired power, it has one big advantage over some of its siblings: its compact size thanks to the absence of a built-in battery.

You can nominate an Alexa device as a Chime, or acquire one as an accessory from Ring. We appreciated the wide field of view though. Since it's traditional landscape, it's better suited to seeing a group than spotting any parcels left on the matt. Plus it features noise cancellation for clear two-way conversations, and even captures six-seconds pre-roll for events.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Video doorbell which can see from sky to doormatv Specifications Field of view: 212 degree diagonal Resolution: 1536p square Night Vision: Yes, color Audio: Two-way audio, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo, Detection triggers: 3D Motion, Power source: 24V DC / existing system Dimensions: 114 x 49 x 22 mm Operating temperature: -20.5 to 48˚C (-5 to 120F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz or 5 GHz Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at MobileCiti Online (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Head-to-toe square field of view camera + 3D Motion detection + Improved audio cancellation tech Reasons to avoid - Wired installation only

While the idea of a ‘Pro’ moniker might seem somewhat odd for a doorbell, it does have a lot of great features. These include Quick Replies: pre-recorded messages like “sorry I’m not in” which you can play with a tap when alerted by the app. You also get Alexa integration.

Mostly, though, the pro quality is evident in the 1536x1546 pixel square video, which allows you to even see something left on the mat in fair detail. It’s got pro features as a security camera too, including the 3D sensing system in the Floodlight Camera that lets you see how people behave on your territory. The Pro 2 also includes the latest ‘Audio+’ improved noise cancellation and a corner installation kit.

Note the difference, though, between ‘hardwired’ and ‘plug-in adaptor’ versions. The former is for doorbell wiring direct to a consumer unit, whereas the latter provides cabling and adapter to connect to an AC socket.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 A Ring smart doorbell that doesn’t need wiring Specifications Field of view: 180 degree diagonal Resolution: 1080P HDR Night Vision: Yes Audio: Yes (except pre-roll) , noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa/Echo, Detection triggers: People, movement, Power source: Removable rechargeable battery or hardwired Dimensions: 128 x 62 x 28mm Operating temperature: -20.5 to 48˚C (-5 to 120°F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz or 5 GHz Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at PBTech (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Can be positioned without wiring + + Color pre-roll + + 2.4GHz & 5GHz wi-fi Reasons to avoid - A little bulky for some stylists - Horizontal format camera

The main Ring Video Doorbell is now in its fourth generation, and its main distinguishing feature is the option to install it without new (or existing) doorbell hardwiring, but to instead use a battery which needs to be popped out and recharged, just like the Stick-Up Cam Battery.

To hear the doorbell sound, it can be paired with a Chime or any Alexa device. And this generation is now capable of pre-roll even when the system is being used in battery mode, although the pre clip is lower quality than the HDR main camera.

Only one battery is supplied, so we’d strongly recommend you buy a second battery from day one. That way, you can swap charged for drained in a single step, rather than having to leave an awkward note on your door every couple of weeks.

Ring Video Doorbell Elite The reliability of 'Power over Ethernet' for a doorbell Specifications Field of view: 183 degree Resolution: 1080P Night Vision: Yes Audio: Two-way audio, noise cancellation Integrations: Alexa / Echo Detection triggers: Motion, Power source: PoE or traditional wiring Dimensions: 119 x 70 x 55 mm Operating temperature: -20.5 to 48˚C (-5 to 120F) Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz or 5 GHz (or Ethernet) Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Power over Ethernet affords reliable connection + Changeable faceplates included Reasons to avoid - Only the best choice if PoE is desirable - Pro 2 has a better camera

Ring bring the option of professional security systems to their doorbells with this 'Power over Ethernet'-capable variant. The technology can be immensely helpful where thick walls hamper Wi-Fi signals, as well as the relative reliability of hardwiring for power. The higher price has to be acknowledged, but Ring do provide a selection of faceplates (usually accessories at an extra cost) as well as other installation goodies.

The HD video has a wide field of view, but is traditional horizontal. And the noise cancellationhasn’t had the recent updates seen in the Pro 2 doorbell. Other features, like Quick Replies are present, however.

